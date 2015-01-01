पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विवाद:युवती से छेड़छाड़ को लेकर दो पक्षों में मारपीट

श्रीमाधोपुर3 घंटे पहले
थाना क्षेत्र के कोटड़ी-सिमारला गांव में शादी समारोह के दौरान बिंदौरी में गुरुवार को दूल्हे पक्ष की युवती के साथ छेड़छाड़ को लेकर दो पक्षों में विवाद हो गया। इसके चलते दोनों पक्षों में मारपीट हो गई। शनिवार को भी मामले में दोनो पक्षों में मारपीट हुई। इसमें दोनों पक्षों के छह से ज्यादा लोग घायल हो गए। छेड़छाड़ की घटना के बाद मारपीट होने पर मौके पर पुलिस के नहीं पहुंचने पर युवती पक्ष के लोग शनिवार को श्रीमाधोपुर पुलिस थाने पहुंच गए तथा काफी देर तक रिपोर्ट दर्ज नहीं होने का आरोप लगाते हुए थाने में धरना प्रदर्शन किया। शाम को करीब 10 मिनट तक थाने के बाहर जाम लगा दिया।

प्रदर्शन करने वाले आरोपी पक्ष के पास देशी कट्‌टा बरामद कर आरोपी को गिरफ्तार करने की मांग करने लगे। वहीं पुलिस ने ऑनलाइन रिपाेर्ट दर्ज होने के दौरान सर्वर डाउन होने व अविलंब रिपोर्ट दर्ज कर मामले में निष्पक्ष जांच का आश्वासन दिया तो लोगों ने जाम हटाया। पुलिस ने बताया कि युवती पक्ष के एक जने ने मुकदमा दर्ज कराया है कि उसके भाई की 11 दिसंबर को शादी थी। शादी से एक दिन पहले रात को वे गांव में बिंदौरी निकाल रहे थे, तभी गांव का भरतसिंह शेखावत बिंदौरी में आया और उसकी भांजी के साथ छेड़छाड़ की तथा घसीटकर ले जाने लगा। भरत सिंह से समझाइश कर उसे उसके घर छोड़ आए।

दूसरे दिन वे बारात लेकर चले गए। शनिवार को बारात वापस गांव लौटी तो भरतसिंह तथा उसका भाई पूरणसिंह, गुमान ही व अन्य रिश्तेदार तलवार, देशी कट्‌टा, लकड़ी आदि लेकर आए व उनके परिजनों पर हमला कर दिया। इसमें उसके परिवार के पांच लोगों को चोटें आई हैं। आरोपी परिवार की एक महिला के सोने-चांदी के गहने ले गए। मामले में आरोपी पक्ष के पूरणसिंह ने भी युवती पक्ष के लोगों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कराया है कि उसका भाई भरत बिंदौरी में डांस कर रहा था कि सामूहिक डांस के दौरान धक्का लगने से भरत सिंह का संतुलन बिगड़ गया और वह युवती से जा टकराया।

दूल्हे के परिजनों ने छेड़छाड़ का आरोप लगाते हुए उसके भाई के साथ मारपीट की। देर रात को युवती पक्ष के करीब 10-15 लोगों ने उसके घर आकर मारपीट की। शनिवार को सुबह फिर से हथियारों से लैस होकर इन लोगों ने उसके परिजनों के साथ मारपीट की। पुलिस ने परस्पर मुकदमे दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है।

