समस्या:मुख्य रास्ताें पर रैंप नहीं बनाने से लाेगाें काे हाे रही परेशानी

सिद्धमुख5 घंटे पहले
कस्बे में चांदनी चाैक से हाेते हुए खेल मैदान व गुसाईंजी मंदिर तक बनाई गई सीसी राेड की वजह से कई माेहल्ले के लाेगाें काे परेशानियाें का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। दरअसल, सीसी राेड बन जाने से यह मार्ग दाे फीट से ज्यादा ऊंचा हाे गया। इससे इस सीसी राेड से जुड़ने वाले गलियाें के रास्ते नीचे हाे गए। इन सीसी राेड व गलियाें के रास्ताें के बीच रैंप नहीं बनाए गए।

इससे राहगीराें व वाहन चालकाें काे परेशानियाें का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। करीब छह मुख्य रास्ते इस सीसी सड़क से जुड़ते हैं, इनमें से किसी भी रास्ते पर रैंप नहीं बनाया है। इससे लाेगाें में आक्राेश है। सबसे ज्यादा परेशानी अस्पताल जाने वाले लाेगाें काे हाे रही है। वाहन एकदम से दाे फीट नीचे उतरते हैं ताे झटका लगता है। इससे सबसे ज्यादा परेशान गर्भवती महिलाएं हैं। वार्ड पंच राकेश इंदाैरिया ने बताया कि समस्या के समाधान के लिए कलेक्टर काे ज्ञापन भेजा है।

