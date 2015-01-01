पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:अतिक्रमण हटाने गई पुलिस पर पत्थरबाजी करने का मामला दर्ज

सिंघाना3 घंटे पहले
सिंघाना पटवारी ने मस्तावाली ढाणी में आम रास्ते से अतिक्रमण हटाने गई प्रशासन की टीम पर पत्थरबाजी करने व राजकार्य में बाधा डालने का मामला दर्ज करवाया है। एचसी सुरेश कुमार ने बताया कि सिंघाना पटवारी नरेश मीणा ने रिपोर्ट दी कि गुरुवार दोपहर तीन बजे गोचर भूमि में आम रास्ता खुलवाने के लिए गए थे।

इसी दौरान वार्ड 20 मस्तावाली ढाणी निवासी चिड़िया देवी उर्फ सरोज पत्नी महेन्द्र व बुली देवी पत्नी गीगराज सैनी व अन्य ने गाली गलौच की। पत्थरबाजी करके राजकार्य में बाधा डाली। पत्थर से जेसीबी मशीन के सीसे तोड़ दिए। महिला कांस्टेबल विजयंता के सिर पर पत्थर मारकर घायल कर दिया। इससे पहले नायब तहसीलदार की टीम ने 5 नवंबर को आम रास्ते से अतिक्रमण हटा दिया था, लेकिन फिर से अतिक्रमण कर लिया गया।

