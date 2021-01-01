पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वारदात:चालक को चाकू से घायल कर गाड़ी लूटकर ले जाने का प्रयास करने के मामले में बाल अपचारी को किया निरुद्ध

सिंघाना6 घंटे पहले
  • सिंघाना से ली थी किराये पर, दो बदमाश फरार

बाेलेराे चालक काे चाकू से वारकर घायल करने के मामले में पुलिस ने एक बाल अपचारी काे निरुद्ध किया है। आराेपी गाड़ी लूट के इरादे से आए थे, नई बाेलेराे देखकर इस गाड़ी काे लूटने की याेजना बनाई इसके लिए किराए पर बाेलेराे की थी। जीपीएस से गाड़ी का ऑयल बंद हो जाने से लुटेरे बाेलेराे छाेड़कर भाग गए थे, लेकिन आठ हजार रुपए नकदी व माेबाइल ले गए थे।

इस मामले में दो आरोपी फरार चल रहे हैं। सिंघाना थानाधिकारी संजय शर्मा ने बताया कि ईश्कपुरा निवासी सहीराम गुर्जर की बोलेरो को सिंघाना से सांवलोद का नाम लेकर किराये पर ले गए थे। तीनों बदमाशों ने चालक सहीराम को चाकू से हमला कर घायल कर दिया और उससे करीब आठ हजार रूपए,मोबाइल लेकर फरार हो गए थे।

तीनों बदमाश गाड़ी को लूटकर ले जाना चाहते थे, लेकिन बोलेरो में जीपीएस सिस्टम की मदद से गाड़ी मालिक रघुवीर ने डीजल की सप्लाई बंद कर दी थी। जिसके कारण बदमाशों को गाड़ी छोड़कर भागना पड़ा। मामले में अहम सुराग मिलने पर गाड़ी लूट का प्रयास व चालक को चाकू मारकर घायल करने के मामले में खेतड़ी निवासी बाल अपचारी को पुलिस ने मंगलवार को निरूद्व किया है।

बाल अपचारी को न्यायालय में पेश किया जहां से न्यायालय ने बाल अपचारी को झुंझुनूं के बाल सुधार गृह भेजने आदेश दिए। गाड़ी लूट का प्रयास व चालक को चाकू मारकर घायल करने के मामले में फरार दोनों बदमाशों की पहचान कर ली गई है। उनकाें गिरफ्तार करने के लिए संग्दिध ठिकानों पर दबिश दी जा रही है।

इस संबध में गाड़ी चालक के भाई सत्यवान ने रिपोर्ट दी थी कि 29 जनवरी शाम को तीन अज्ञात लोग उसके भाई सहीराम की बोलेरो गाड़ी संावलोद के लिए किराया करके ले गए। बीच रास्ते में उसके भाई का चाकू से गला काटकर उसके आठ हजार रूपए व मोबाइल छीनकर ले जाने का मामला दर्ज करवाया था।

