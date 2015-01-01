पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खेलकूद:बनवास में सिंघाना को हराकर बचिया क्लब और बगड़ को हरा पिलानी ने जीता क्रिकेट का खिताब

सिंघानाएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • पिलानी और बनवास में क्रिकेट प्रतियोगिता का समापन, बागोरा में वॉलीबॉल प्रतियोगिता का उद्घाटन

बनवास में हुई क्रिकेट प्रतियोगिता का फाइनल मैच शनिवार को सिंघाना व संदीप उर्फ बचिया क्लब बनवास के बीच खेला गया। जिसमें बचिया क्लब ने 7 विकेट से खिताब जीत लिया। समापन समारोह के मुख्य अतिथि पूर्व जिला पार्षद डॉ. प्रवीण कुमार थे। विशिष्ट अतिथि रघुवीर मुरादपुर, यशपाल उर्फ लीला, सोनू पंडित भैसावता, राजेश राणा थे। अध्यक्षता मोई सद्दा के राजकुमार सेठी ने की।

विकास उर्फ कानू ने बताया कि प्रतियोगिता में 21 टीमों ने भाग लिया। अतिथियों ने विजेता बचिया क्लब टीम को ट्रॉफी व 31 हजार व उपविजेता सिंघाना की टीम को 21 हजार रुपए व ट्राॅफी प्रदान की। इससे पहले खेलते हुए सिंघाना की टीम ने निर्धारित 14 ओवर में 101 रन बनाए। लक्ष्य का पीछा करते हुए बचिया क्लब ने तीन विकेट खोकर दसवें ओवर में मैच जीत लिया। मैन ऑफ दी सीरिज का खिताब सोनू हुक्मा की ढाणी व मैन ऑफ दी मैच का खिताब पिंटा को दिया।

क्रिकेट प्रतियोगिता के फाइनल मैच को देखने आए बिना दर्शकों को जितेंद्रपाल उर्फ धोलू ने मास्क वितरित किए। इस मौके पर प्रकाश सीगड़, महिपाल धायल, संजय शर्मा उर्फ सीपी, सत्यवीर उर्फ बुला, सूबेसिंह देवीपुरा, संजय यादव पिठौला की ढाणी, हरिराम, महेन्द्र धायल, धोलू देवीपुरा, महिपाल सिंह आदि मौजूद थे।

बगड़ को हराकर पिलानी ने जीता पिलानी प्रीमियर लीग

पिलानी. एमके साबू कॉलेज के खेल मैदान पर चल रहे पिलानी प्रीमियर लीग का फाइनल मुकाबला पिलानी ने जीत लिया। समापन समारोह के मुख्य अतिथि राकेश बाबू एवं विशिष्ट अतिथि दुलीचंद लमोरिया थे। अध्यक्षता बीसीसीआई कोच राजकुमार ने की। आयोजक महेशसिंह शेखावत, पवन सैनी व संदीप जांगिड़ ने अतिथियों का स्वागत किया।

फाइनल में स्पोर्टी क्रिकेट क्लब बगड़ ने पहले खेलते हुए 171 रन बनाए जिसके जवाब में पिलानी क्रिकेट एकेडमी ने सात विकेट के नुकसान पर लक्ष्य हासिल कर ट्राॅफी पर कब्जा किया। दो विकेट लेने व 67 रन बनाने वाले अकरम खान को मैन ऑफ द मैच का खिताब मिला।

अतिथियों ने विजेता टीम को 11 हजार रुपये नकद व उपविजेता टीम को 51 सौ रुपये नकद पुरस्कार व ट्राफी देकर सम्मानित किया। महेशसिंह शेखावत मैन ऑफ सीरीज चुने गए। संजू शर्मा को बेस्ट बल्लेबाज व अक्षय शर्मा को बेस्ट बॉलर का खिताब मिला। संचालन गजानंद दोबड़ा ने किया।

