मीटिंग:सिंघाना पंचायत समिति मुख्यालय को माकड़ो ले जाने के विरोध में जनप्रतिनिधियों ने दी आंदोलन की चेतावनी

सिंघाना4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बैठक में जनप्रतिनिधि बोले-किसी भी सूरत में पंचायत समिति भवन दूसरी जगह नहीं बनाने दिया जाएगा

नई बनी सिंघाना पंचायत समिति के भवन को विवाद शुरू हो गया है। प्रशासन सिंघाना की बजाय माकड़ो में भवन बनवाना चाहता है। इसको लेकर मंगलवार को कस्बे के शनि मंदिर के पास ग्रामीणों की बैठक हुई। ग्रामीणों ने कहा कि इससे पहले भी ग्रामीणों को गुमराह करके सिंघाना उप तहसील को माकड़ों में बना दिया गया, लेकिन इस बार पंचायत समिति को किसी भी कीमत पर दूसरी जगह नहीं ले जाने दिया जाएगा।

इसके लिए जरूरी हुआ तो आंदोलन किया जाएगा। बैठक में उप प्रधान सरला सैनी सहित 10 डेलीगेट व जिला परिषद सदस्य एवं सरपंचों व पंचों ने भाग लिया। सरपंच विजय पांडे ने बताया कि सिंघाना पंचायत समिति के लिए सरकारी स्कूल में अस्थाई रूप से पंचायत समिति बना दी गई थी। उसके पास ही पंचायत समिति के लिए जगह भी आवंटित कर दी गई थी।

लेकिन प्रधान के चुनाव होने के बाद आवंटित जगह को निरस्त करने की कार्रवाई की जा रही है तथा अस्थाई रूप से स्कूल में बनाई गई पंचायत समिति को भी शुरू नहीं किया गया है। उपप्रधान सरला सैनी ने कहा कि जब पंचायत समिति का नाम सिंघाना है तो माकड़ो ले जाने की क्या जरूरत है। डेलीगेट वर्षा सोमरा ने कहा पंचायत समिति तो सिंघाना में ही रहेगी चाहे इसके लिए हमें कितना भी बड़ा आंदोलन क्यों नहीं करना पड़े।

पूर्व सरपंच महावीर प्रसाद शर्मा ने कहा कि सिंघाना का यह अधिकार है कि पंचायत समिति सिंघाना में ही रहे। समाजसेवी कैलाश पांडे ने कहा कि जब 17 डेलीगेट में से 10 डेलीगेट सिंघाना में रखने की कह रही हैं, तो फिर सरकार को क्या आपत्ति है। समाजसेवी बिल्लू सैनी ने संघर्ष समिति बनाने का आह्वान किया। बैठक का संचालन राधेश्याम पंवार ने किया।
17 में से उप प्रधान सहित 10 सदस्यों का समर्थन
पंचायत समिति को सिंघाना में ही रखने के लिए पंचायत समिति के 17 सदस्यों में से उप प्रधान सहित दस सदस्य समर्थन में आए हैं। वहीं वार्ड नंबर 25 से जिला परिषद सदस्य कमलेश देवी व आसपास के सरपंच भी समर्थन में हैं। बैठक में वार्ड 14 से वर्षा सोमरा, वार्ड 13 से उषा पायल, वार्ड 7 से सविता डागर, वार्ड 10 से विनोद खुडिवाल, वार्ड 5 से रेखा देवी, वार्ड 15 से हवा सिंह यादव, वार्ड 1 से मोतीलाल, वार्ड 16 से रिंकी देवी मौजूद रही। सरपंच विजय पांडे, बिल्लू सैनी पूर्व सरपंच, ओम प्रकाश गुप्ता, महावीर प्रसाद शर्मा, बजरंग सैनी, रमेश पायल, राजेश पूनिया, सुरेंद्र मेघवाल, विनोद भाटी, ओमप्रकाश नेहरा, मुन्ना राजौरा, हरिराम सर्राफ, नगेंद्र तिवाड़ी आदि मौजूद रहे।

