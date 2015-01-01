पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वारदात:जिन्हें डकैती की योजना बनाते पकड़ा वे शादी के नाम पर करते हैं ठगी, विवाहिता का अपहरण करने आए थे

सिंघानाएक घंटा पहले
यूपी पुलिस के कांस्टेबल सहित सात हुए थे गिरफ्तार
  • सिंघाना के समीप डूमोली कलां का मामला, ग्रामीणों ने सवेरे ही आरोपियों को पकड़ कर पुलिस को सौंपा

निकटवर्ती डूमोली कलां गांव में पुलिस ने जिन आरोपियों को डकैती की योजना बनाते 21 नवंबर की रात गिरफ्तार करने की बात कही है, उसमें नया मोड़ सामने आया है। ये आरोपी 21 नवंबर को सवेरे गांव में एक व्यक्ति के घर में घुसे थे और वहां से एक शादीशुदा युवती को जबरन साथ ले जाने का प्रयास किया। शोर शराबा सुनकर ग्रामीणों ने अपनी जान पर खेलकर इन्हें घेर लिया और पकड़कर पुलिस को सूचना दी।

जिसके बाद मौके पर आई पुलिस इन्हें अपने साथ लेकर चली गई। रात को पुलिस ने इन्हें गांव के एक मंदिर के पास से डकैती की योजना बनाते गिरफ्तार करने का दावा किया। भास्कर ने इस पूरे मामले की पड़ताल की तो सामने आया कि ये आरोपी शादी करवाने के नाम पर ठगी करते हैं।

ऐसे ही एक मामले में ये डूमोली कलां आए थे। भास्कर गांव में पहुंचा तो उसे वह वीडियो भी मिला जिसमें ग्रामीणों ने आरोपियों को सवेरे ही पकड़ कर बैठा रखा है। बहराल डकैती के आराेपियाें काे पुलिस ने रविवार काे काेर्ट में पेश कर तीन दिन के रिमांड पर लिया गया है।
पुलिस ने बताया : डकैती की योजना बनाते समय टीम ने रात को पकड़ा
मामले में पुलिस की ओर से जो प्रेसनोट जारी किया गया है। उसमें बताया गया है कि 21 नवंबर की रात को डूमोली कलां से ग्रामीणों ने सिंघाना थानाधिकारी प्रमोद कुमार को सूचना दी कि गांव में मंदिर के पास एक स्कार्पियो खड़ी है और उसमें बैठे 5-7 लोग बात कर रहे हैं कि आज रात इस गांव में डकैती डालनी है।

इस सूचना पर बुहाना डीएसपी ज्ञानसिंह के सुपरविजन व थानाधिकारी प्रमोद कुमार के नेतृत्व में टीम का गठन किया। जिसने मौके पर जाकर टॉर्च की राेशनी में देखा तो झाड़ियों में बैठे 5 आदमी व दो महिलाएं पहाड़ी की ओर भागने लगे। जिस पर उन्हें गिरफ्तार किया गया।
पड़ताल : एक विवाहिता को जबरन ले जा रहे थे, सवेरे 7 बजे ग्रामीणों ने पकड़ाआरोपी 21 नवंबर को सवेरे 7 बजे के आसपास डूमोली कलां में अशोक फागना के घर में गर्म पानी पीने के बहाने घुसे। अशोक पानी लेने अंदर गया तो ये लोग अशाेक की पत्नी उर्मिला काे हाथ पकड़कर जबरन ले जाने लगे। जिस पर उसकी बुजुर्ग सास ने शाेर मचाया।

विवाहिता ने साथ जाने का विराेध किया। शाेर शराबा सुनकर ग्रामीण एकत्रित हाे गए। जिसके कारण भागते समय इन लोगों की गाड़ी गलत रास्ते में फंस गई। ग्रामीणों ने आराेपियाें काे घेर लिया और पकड़कर पुलिस काे सूचना दी। पुलिस इन्हें पकड़ कर ले गई इसी दाैरान किसी ने वीडियाे भी बना लिया। (भास्कर के पास यह वीडियो मौजूद है।)

आराेपियाें में सूरजपुर (अलीगढ़) निवासी प्रेमपाल (60), भोतपुर का नंगला निवासी अनिल कुमार (35), सालाबाद बुलंदशहर निवासी पवन कुमार (39), जगीराबाद पाठक मोहल्ला निवासी योगेश (29), रविंद्र (20), जसरा बुलंदशहर निवासी संतरा (34), सालाबाद निवासी सावित्री (34) थे। योगेश व पवन कुमार के पास देसी कट्टे पाए गए।

प्रेमपाल के पास नकली चाइनीज पिस्टल मिलना बताया। महिलाओं के पास एक चाकू और पेचकस मिलना पाया गया। इनमें प्रेमपाल यूपी पुलिस में रिटायर निरीक्षक बताया जा रहा है तो अनिल कुमार यूपी पुलिस में कांस्टेबल बताया जा रहा है। दाेनाें ही पुलिस वर्दी में थे।
जांच में हो सकता है शादी के नाम पर ठगी करने के गिरोह का खुलासा

  • पुलिस ने आरोपियों को डकैती के आरोप में गिरफ्तार किया है, लेकिन इनसे पूछताछ में सामने आया है कि ये लोग शादी करवाने के नाम पर ठगी करते हैं।
  • शादी करवाने के बाद ये संबंधित व्यक्ति से मोटी रकम एंठते हैं या कई बार घर में बड़ी वारदात को अंजाम देते हैं।
  • इनके साथ यूपी पुलिस की भी संदिग्ध भूमिका है। वहां से ये लोग पुलिस के किसी कांस्टेबल स्तर के व्यक्ति को साथ लाकर डराने धमकाने का काम करते हैं। इस मामले में भी ऐसा ही हुआ।

^मेरे पास इस मामले में कुछ आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी की जानकारी है। जैसा आप बता रहे हैं। वैसा नहीं होना चाहिए। मामले की जांच करवाई जाएगी। - एस सिंगाथिर, आईजी, जयपुर रेंज
(मामले में पुलिस अधीक्षक जगदीशचंद्र शर्मा से बात करने के लिए भास्कर ने उन्हें कई बार फोन किए। वॉटस अप पर मैसेज भी छोड़ा, लेकिन उनका फोन नो रिप्लाई रहा।)

सीधी बात ; प्रमोद कुमार, थानाधिकारी सिंघाना

भास्कर : पुलिस ने डकैती के आरोप में जिन्हें पकड़ा है। उनसे पूछताछ में क्या सामने आया? थानाधिकारी : ये आदतन अपराधी हैं और लड़कियां लाकर शादियां करवाते हैं और फिर जबरन वापस ले जाते हैं और घर को साफ कर जाते हैं। भास्कर : आपने इन्हें डकैती की योजना बनाते समय रात को पकड़ना बताया है जबकि सामने आया है कि डूमोली के ग्रामीणों ने इन्हें सवेरे ही पकड़ लिया था थानाधिकारी : नहीं, हमने ही रात को पकड़ा है। इसमें पूरी पारदर्शिता दिखाई है। भास्कर : सामने आया है कि ग्रामीणों ने इन्हें पकड़ा है थानाधिकारी : ग्रामीणों का सहयोग था। वैसे ये लोग एक दिन पहले ही आ गए थे और सालासर भी गए थे। भास्कर : डकैती की योजना में यूपी पुलिस कैसे शामिल हो सकती है थानाधिकारी : हमें उनके पास से हथियार मिले हैं। इनमें दो जने वर्दी में थे। कुछ फाइलें भी ले रखी थी।

