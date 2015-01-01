पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्यक्रम:मंत्री मास्टर भंवरलाल की याद में 751 कंबल वितरित

सुजानगढ़2 घंटे पहले
  • सुजानगढ़ में गंगा माता मंदिर चौक में निवर्तमान उपसभापति की ओर से हुआ कार्यक्रम

शहर के गंगा माता मंदिर चौक में सामाजिक न्याय एवं अधिकारिता मंत्री मास्टर भंवरलाल मेघवाल की स्मृति में रविवार शाम को हुई श्रद्धांजलि सभा में निवर्तमान उपसभापति बाबूलाल कुलदीप की ओर से 751 जरूरतमंद महिलाओं को कंबल वितरित की गई। बाबूलाल कुलदीप ने कहा कि मंत्री भंवरलाल मेघवाल के निधन से क्षेत्र को अपूर्णिय क्षति हुई है। राजनीतिक गुरू मास्टर मेघवाल हमेशा गरीब व जरूरतमंद व्यक्तियों की सेवा के लिए तत्पर रहते थे। उनके पदचिन्हों पर चलते हुए सर्दी को देखते हुए जरूरतमंद महिलाओं को कंबल वितरित की गई। कार्यक्रम के बाद दो मिनट का मौन रखकर मास्टर भंवरलाल के चित्र पर पुष्प अर्पित किए।

कार्यक्रम में पुष्पा कुलदीप, रामावतार शर्मा, सूरजाराम डाबरिया, संजय आर्य, मधु बागरेचा ने मास्टर भंवरलाल के जीवन पर प्रकाश डाला। सभा में जब्बार भुट्टा, इकबाल खान, नरसाराम फलवाडिय़ा, सफी खान, दाउद काजी, मुंशी पंवार, दुलीचंद मेघवाल, राजकुमार गोदारा, सलीम एडवोकेट, सद्दाम कादरी, मोहसीन खान, लक्ष्मण सिंगाडिय़ा, छगन बाकोलिया, लालचंद फलवाडिय़ा, ऋषिराज फलवाडिय़ा, राजेश फलवाडिय़ा, मोहन पटवारी, सोकत भुट्टा, बाबूलाल सहित अनेक महिलाएं मौजूद थी। इधर, मेघवाल को गांधी बस्ती में हुई श्रद्धांजलि सभा में श्यामलाल गोयल, रेखाराम मेहरड़ा, नत्थूराम मेहरड़ा, दीपाराम सांडेला व श्रवण कुमार सांखला ने विचार व्यक्त किए।

