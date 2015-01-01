पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

महिला से लूट:महिला को जबरन कार में बैठाकर बदमाशों ने गले-कान में पहने साेने के आभूषण लूटे

सुजानगढ़2 घंटे पहले
  • गांव धां के पास ब्रेजा कार में आए बदमाशों ने दिया वारदात को अंजाम, महिला को 10 किमी दूर छोड़कर भाग गए

|सुजानगढ़-सालासर रोड स्थित गांव धां के पास बुधवार सुबह एक 55 साल की महिला के साथ लूट हाे गई। महिला खेत से वापस अपने गांव धां लौट रही थी। अचानक रास्ते में ब्रेजा कार में सवार चार जनों ने महिला को जबरन कार में बैठाकर उसके साथ मारपीट कर गले-कान में पहने सोने के आभूषण लूट लिए।

बाद में करीब 10 किलोमीटर दूर उसे गाड़ी से उतारकर भाग गए। सूचना पर पुलिस ने क्षेत्र में नाकाबंदी की। पुलिस ने बताया कि रामनिवास पुत्र भगवानाराम जाट निवासी धां ने रिपोर्ट दी कि बुधवार सुबह 11.38 बजे उसके छाेटे भाई अशोक के पास हरीश खिलेरी गांव मलसीसर के फोन से मां सोहनीदेवी ने फोन कर घटना बताई। बताया कि सफेद रंग की ब्रेजा गाड़ी में सवार चार व्यक्ति उसे फाैजी होटल धां से पूर्व की तरफ से गाड़ी के अंदर जबरदस्ती डाल लिया।

बाद में मारपीट की, जिससे आंख के पास चोट लगी। साथ ही गले में पहनी सोने की गलसरी, दो मंगलसूत्र व कानों की झुमकियां निकालकर ले गए। बाद में मुझे चौधरी होटल के सामने बोबासर रोड पर छोड़कर फरार हो गए। महिला ने राजकीय बगड़िया अस्पताल में इलाज करवाया।

पीड़िता ने बताया कि वह खेत से घर लौट रही थी। रास्ते में ब्रेजा कार में बैठे चार जनों ने कार रोककर पूछा कि आगे कौनसा गांव आएगा। फिर थोड़ी सी देर बाद वापस गाड़ी घूमाकर लाए और मुझे घी के बारे में पूछा। देखते ही देखते दो जनों ने गाड़ी से उतरकर गाड़ी में जबरदस्ती डाल लिया।

