पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

उपप्रधान चुनाव:भाजपा की सरिता चुनी गई उपप्रधान, कांग्रेस के दीवानसिंह काे एक वाेट से हराया

सुजानगढ़20 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

पंचायतीराज चुनाव के तहत गुरुवार को प्रधान के बाद उपप्रधान के चुनाव हुए। भाजपा से सरिता ढाका उपप्रधान चुनी गई। कांग्रेस के दीवानसिंह भानीसरिया को एक वोट से हराकर भाजपा ने उपप्रधान बनाया। भाजपा को 13 व कांग्रेस को 12 वोट मिले। बता दें कि दीवानसिंह निवर्तमान उपप्रधान हैं। प्रधान के मतदान में कुल 25 मतों में भाजपा को 14 व कांग्रेस को 11 वोट मिले थे। उपप्रधान के मतदान में 12 सदस्यों ने कांग्रेस के पक्ष में वोट डाला। रिटर्निंग अधिकारी धर्मराज गुर्जर ने बताया कि उपप्रधान की दावेदारी के लिए छह नामांकन पत्र दाखिल हुए। इनमें दो भाजपा, दो कांग्रेस व दो निर्दलीय के रूप में पर्चे भरे गए। भाजपा से सरिता ढाका व जगदीश, कांग्रेस से दीवानसिंह व प्रेमसिंह सहित निर्दलीय से ही जगदीश व प्रेमसिंह ने पर्चा भरा। नामांकन वापसी के बाद भाजपा से सरिता ढाका व कांग्रेस के दीवानसिंह के पक्ष में मतदान शुरू हुआ। भाजपा की सरिता के जीतते ही पंचायत समिति के आगे समर्थकों व भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने खुशी मनानी शुरू कर दी। बाद में पूर्व मंत्री खेमाराम मेघवाल के घर उपप्रधान का स्वागत किया गया।

इस दौरान पूर्व मंत्री खेमाराम मेघवाल, प्रधान मनभरीदेवी, देहात अध्यक्ष मनोज भाणेच, नगर मंडल अध्यक्ष पवन चितलांगिया, मनीष दाधीच, कमल दाधीच, खुशीराम चांदरा, गणेश मंडावरिया, बुद्धिप्रकाश सोनी, वैद्य भंवरलाल शर्मा, रिछपाल बिजारणिया, गुमानसिंह सहित सैकड़ों कार्यकर्ताओं ने प्रधान-उपप्रधान का स्वागत किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें