पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आवेदन प्रक्रिया शुरू:सिंगल गर्ल चाइल्ड स्कीम में 10 दिसंबर तक कर सकते हैं आवेदन

सुजानगढ़40 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

केंद्रीय माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड ने सिंगल गर्ल चाइल्ड मेरिट स्कॉलरशिप योजना के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन की प्रक्रिया शुरू कर दी है। कक्षा 10 की बोर्ड परीक्षा उत्तीर्ण करने वाली छात्राएं इस योजना का लाभ उठा सकती हैं। पात्र छात्राएं जिन्होंने सीबीएसई संबद्ध स्कूलों से 10वीं बोर्ड परीक्षा 2020 उत्तीर्ण की है, वे स्कॉलरशिप स्कीम के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन कर सकती हैं।

उम्मीदवार बोर्ड की वेबसाइट cbse.nic.in पर ऑनलाइन रजिस्ट्रेशन कर सकते हैं। ऑनलाइन आवेदन करने की अंतिम तारीख 10 दिसंबर है। वहीं, आवेदन पत्र की हार्ड कॉपी 28 दिसंबर या उससे पहले जमा की जानी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें