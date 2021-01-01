पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रदर्शन:सुजानगढ़ में एसडीएम कार्यालय के आगे 49 दिन से धरने पर बैठे हैं किसान

सुजानगढ़3 घंटे पहले
उपखंड कार्यालय के आगे अखिल भारतीय किसान संघर्ष समन्वय समिति शाखा की ओर से विभिन्न मांगों को लेकर चल रहा अनिश्चितकालीन धरना मंगलवार को 49वें दिन भी जारी रहा।

किसान व आम उपभोक्ता विरोधी तीनों काले कानून रद्द करने व देश की कृषि उपज मंडी समितियों को बचाने, किसान की फसल खरीद के लिए न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य कानून बनाने सहित कृषि उपज अधिकतम दर निर्धारित करने व स्वामीनाथन आयोग की रिपोर्ट पूर्णतया लागू करने की मांग को लेकर एसडीएम मूलचंद लूणिया को राष्ट्रपति के नाम ज्ञापन दिया।

धरने पर एडवोकेट रामकुमार मेघवाल, महबूब बड़गुर्जर, तेजपाल गोदारा, सदीक बड़गुर्जर, गणेश बाबरिया, मदनलाल भामू, पूनमचंद मेघवाल, कालूराम, बनवारीलाल बिजारणिया, लालूराम, अनवर अली सहित अनेक जने शामिल थे।

