विरोध:नए कृषि कानूनाें के विरोध में किसानों का धरना शुरू

सुजानगढ़39 मिनट पहले
अखिल भारतीय किसान संघर्ष समन्वय समिति शाखा सुजानगढ़ ने बुधवार को किसान व आम उपभोक्ताओं से जुड़ी विभिन्न मांगों को लेकर उपखंड कार्यालय के आगे अनिश्चितकालीन धरना शुरू किया। धरना सुबह 12 बजे से 2 बजे तक जारी रहेगा। धरने के बाद पदाधिकारियों ने राष्ट्रपति के नाम एसडीएम को ज्ञापन दिया।

ज्ञापन में बताया कि केंद्र सरकार की ओर से हाल ही में पारित किए गए तीनाें कृषि विधेयक किसानाें तथा आम उपभोक्ताओं के विरुद्ध काले कानून हैं, जिनको अविलंब निरस्त किया जाए। इसके अलावा एपीएमसी को खत्म करना भी जनविरोधी है।

इसी क्रम में किसानों की उपज की खरीद के लिए न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य तथा बिक्री के लिए अधिकतम मूल्य निर्धारित किया जाए। प्रदर्शन में जगदेव बेड़ा, रामनारायण रूलानिया, महबूब बड़गुर्जर, मोहनलाल मेघवाल, शंकरलाल स्वामी, लालूराम, मुमताज, कासम खान, अनवर खान, कालूराम जोगलिया, कामरेड जगदीश नाथ, सुरेंद्र भार्गव, पीथाराम ज्याणी, तेजपाल गोदारा, लियाकत खान आदि शामिल थे।

