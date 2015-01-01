पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्देश:न्यायिक मजिस्ट्रेट व आयुक्त ने देखी रैन बसेराें की व्यवस्थाएं, निर्देश दिए

सुजानगढ़3 घंटे पहले
नगरपरिषद क्षेत्र में संचालित आश्रय स्थलों का विधिक सेवा निरीक्षक एडीजे रामपाल के निर्देशन में न्यायिक मजिस्ट्रेट विनय सोलंकी व नगर परिषद आयुक्त सोहनलाल नायक ने गुरुवार रात को निरीक्षण किया। निरीक्षण के दौरान न्यायिक मजिस्ट्रेट व आयुक्त ने लाडनूं चुंगी नाका स्थित स्थाई आश्रय स्थल, जीवराज रामकिशनदास गाड़ोदिया धर्मशाला रेलवे स्टेशन के पास अस्थाई रैन बसेरों का निरीक्षण किया।

सर्दी के मौसम को देखते हुए यात्रियों के लिए रजाई, गद्दे, साफ सफाई, तपने के लिए लकड़िया, पीने के लिए स्वच्छ पानी की व्यवस्था सही मिली। आयुक्त साेहनलाल ने बताया कि परिषद की ओर से दीनदयाल अंत्योदय योजना व राष्ट्रीय शहरी आजीविका मिशन योजना के तहत संचालित किए जाने वाले आश्रय स्थलाें पर गाइडलाइन के अनुसार सभी व्यवस्थाएं सुनिश्चित की गई है। इस दाैरान नगर परिषद चूरू के जिला परियोजना प्रबंधक अजय सिंह शेखावत व नगर परिषद चूरू के जिला परियोजना प्रबंधक अजय वर्मा भी उपस्थित थे।

