कोरोना संक्रमण:एनसीसी कैडेट्स ने नुक्कड़ नाटक से दिया काेराेना महमारी से बचने का संदेश, सरदारशहर व बीदासर में मास्क वितरित किए

सुजानगढ़एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • रतनगढ़ में नो मास्क नो एंट्री अभियान के तहत नगर पालिका ने निकाली जागरूकता रैली

सोना देवी सेठिया पीजी गर्ल्स कॉलेज की एनसीसी कैडेट्स 3 राज गर्ल्स बटालियन की ओर से शुक्रवार को गांधी चौक में कोरोना जागरूकता विषय पर नुक्कड़ नाटक की प्रस्तुति दी। केयर टेकर डाॅ. मेघना सोनी व सीनियर अंडर ऑफिसर संजू राठौड़ के नेतृत्व में हुए नुक्कड़ नाटक में नगरपरिषद आयुक्त सोहनलाल नायक भी टीम के साथ मौजूद रहे।

आयुक्त ने कहा कि कॉलेज की एनसीसी कैडेट बधाई के पात्र हैं, जिन्होंने कोरोना महामारी के बचाव के लिए राज्य सरकार के दिशा निर्देशों का पालन करने के लिए अत्यंत सार्थक नाटक की प्रस्तुति दी है। इस दौरान नगर परिषद की ओर से मास्क वितरित किए गए। मंचन के समय कॉलेज के प्राचार्य डॉ. साधना सिंह, उप प्राचार्य डॉ. जयश्री सेठिया भी मौजूद थी। नाटक की स्क्रिप्ट लेखन का कार्य विशाखा बाड़ीवाल व सविता नेहरा ने किया।

इधर, नगरपरिषद की ओर से कोरोना जन जागरूकता अभियान के तहत चल रहे प्रचार-प्रचार के बीच लोगों को मास्क वितरण किए गए है। आयुक्त सोहनलाल नायक ने बताया कि शुक्रवार को कार्यवाहक स्वास्थ्य निरीक्षक मुन्नालाल मीणा ने गांधी चौक व बाजारों में मास्क वितरण कर उन्हें मास्क पहनने के लिए समझाया।

इधर, मास्क नहीं पहनने वालों पर कार्रवाई करते हुए चालान काटने की कार्रवाई की गई। दूसरी ओर कर्मचारी, सफाई कर्मचारी व जमादारों ने भी वार्डों में कोविड-19 की गाइडलाइन की पालना करवाते हुए मास्क पहनने की समझाईश की।
रतनगढ़ . नो मास्क नो एंट्री अभियान के अंतर्गत नगरपालिका की ओर से शुक्रवार को ईओ भगवानसिंह राठौड़ के नेतृत्व में कोरोना जनजागृति के लिए रैली निकाली गई। पालिका परिसर से शुरू हुई रैली बस स्टैंड, अशोक स्तंभ, घंटाघर, मेहंदीपुर बालाजी मंदिर आदि स्थानों पर पहुंची।

इस दौरान मोबाइल एप के माध्यम से लोगों को कोरोना के प्रति जागरूक किया तथा बिना मास्क मिलने वाले लोगों के चालान काटकर 400 रुपए का जुर्माना वसूला। इस अवसर पर एक्सईएन पूर्णिमा यादव, वरिष्ठ प्रारूपकार पिंटू कुमावत, भंवरलाल, संजय बारी, हनुमानाराम, नरेंद्र, किशन, भवानीसिंह, सुनील भार्गव, रमाकांत, मनोहर आदि माैजूद रहे।
सरदारशहर . नगरपालिका के जागरूकता अभियान के तहत शुक्रवार काे पालिका कार्मिकाें ने कच्ची बस्ती में मास्क वितरित कर आमज काे काेराेना के प्रति जागरूक किया तथा काेविड गाइडलाइन की पालना करने की अपील की। ईओ शिवराज कृष्ण के नेतृत्व में पालिका कार्मिकाें ने बिना मास्क मिले लाेगाें से समझाइश भी एवं उन्हें मास्क लगाने के लिए प्रेरित किया। इस दौरान शफीक अहमद, शुभकरण भाट, मुकेश लाहोरा, पवन माटोलिया, विजय सिंह, महेश सैनी, अनिल कुमार, शुभम जाड़ीवाल, शिवशंकर भाटी आदि उपस्थित थे।
बीदासर . कोरोना जागरूकता अभियान के तहत शुक्रवार काे पालिका कर्मचारियाें ने रैली निकालकर मास्क वितरित किए। ईओ प्रकाशचंद खींचड़, मनोज कुमार, सहायक अभियंता हंसराज ने रैली को हरी झंडी दिखाकर रवाना किया। रैली में शामिल कर्मचारियाें ने आमजन काे काेराेना के प्रति जागरूक करते हुए मास्क वितरित किए तथा नाे मास्क नाे एंट्री के पाेस्टर चिपकाए। रैली के दाैरान चार साै से अधिक मास्क वितरित किए गए। साथ ही बिना मास्क मिले वाहन चालकाें से जुर्माना भी वसूला गया।

