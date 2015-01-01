पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्यक्रम:अब सुजानगढ़ के अस्पताल में नहीं खलेगी एंबुलेंस की कमी, 5 दवा काउंटर भी बनेंगे

सुजानगढ़3 घंटे पहले
  • राजकीय बगड़िया अस्पताल में एंबुलेंस का उद‌्घाटन समारोह, मिनी एंबुलेंस को अभी कोविड मरीजों के लिए काम में लेंगे, बाद में सभी रोगियों के लिए

राजकीय बगड़िया अस्पताल में अब एंबुलेंस की सुविधा मिल सकेगी। हालांकि, अभी एंबुलेंस काे काेविड-19 के राेगियाें के लिए काम में लिया जाएगा। बाद में मेडिकल रिलीफ सोसायटी के जरिए सभी तरह के रोगियों को एंबुलेंस का फायदा मिलेगा। शनिवार को अस्पताल में नई आई मिनी एंबुलेंस का उद्घाटन किया गया। सामाजिक न्याय एवं अधिकारिता मंत्री मा. भंवरलाल के बेटे मनोज मेघवाल व कांग्रेस नेताओं ने एंबुलेंस को हरी झंडी दिखाकर शुभारंभ किया। पीएमओ डॉ.सुरेशचंद्र कालानी ने बताया कि अस्पताल में करीब तीन साल से एंबुलेंस नहीं थी। इमरजेंसी मामलों में 108 व प्राइवेट एंबुलेंस से ही रोगियों को लाने ले जाने का काम चल रहा था। अब अस्पताल में खुद की एंबुलेंस से काफी हद तक फायदा मिलेगा।

दो एंबुलेंस कंडम घोषित होने के बाद कमी खल रही थी। अब खुद की एंबुलेंस से अस्पताल के फंड का नुकसान नहीं होगा, वहीं बचत होगी। उद्घाटन समारोह में सविता राठी, विद्याधर बेनीवाल, निवर्तमान सभापति सिकंदर अली खिलजी, निवर्तमान उपसभापति बाबूलाल कुलदीप, प्रदीप तोदी, उषा बगड़ा, दीवानसिंह भानीसरिया, जब्बार भुट्‌टा, मधु बागरेचा, जब्बार भुट्‌टा, इकबाल खां, बजरंग सैन, मदन सोनी सहित डॉ. नरेंद्रसिंह राठौड़, नवीन डूडी सहित अनेक डॉक्टर-स्टाफ व कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ता उपस्थित थे।

अस्पताल में पर्ची काउंटर के पास पांच दवा वितरण काउंटर बनेंगे

भामाशाह न्यामत अब्दुल करीम खींची ने दवा काउंटर बनाने के िलए आगे आए हैं। अब तक अस्पताल में बने दवा काउंटर अलग-अलग जगह पर बिखरे हुए हैं। रोगियों को काफी परेशानी होती है। अब पर्ची काउंटर के पास ही लाइन से एक जगह दवा काउंटर बनने से रोगियों को काफी फायदा मिलेगा। भामाशाह के प्रतिनिधि ने जगह का अवलोकन कर अस्पताल प्रशासन से वार्ता भी की।

अस्पताल में सबसे बड़ी जरूरत डॉक्टरों के रहने के लिए क्वार्टर व आईसीयू की जरूरत महत्वपूर्ण है। कांग्रेस नेताओं से पीएमओ ने उनके सामने मांग भी रखी। हाल ही में 75 लाख रुपए की लागत से पांच वेंटिलेंटर आए हैं, जिन्हें आईसीयू की सख्त जरूरत है।

भाजपा ने पीएमओ को सुनाई खरी-खरी नारेबाजी कर बर्खास्त करने की मांग की

एंबुलेंस के उद्घाटन के बाद भाजपा ने राजकीय अस्पताल में आकर एकबारगी हंगामा खड़ा कर दिया। पीएमओ डॉ.सुरेशचंद्र कालानी को जमकर खरी-खरी सुनाई। एंबुलेंस का उद्घाटन मंत्री भंवरलाल के बेटे से करवाने सहित कोविड-19 के बीच इतने लोगों को एकत्रित करने व आचार संहिता के बीच कार्यक्रम करने के आरोप लगाए।

पीएमओ चैंबर में नगर मंडल अध्यक्ष पवन माहेश्वरी, नेता प्रतिपक्ष बुद्धिप्रकाश सोनी, मनीष दाधीच व रिछपाल बिजारणियां ने पीएमओ से कहा कि किस हक व हैसियत से मंत्री के बेटे एंबुलेंस का उद्घाटन करवाया। ये कोई जनप्रतिनिधि नहीं हैं। सिर्फ मंत्री का बेटा होने से कोई नेता नहीं बन जाता। ये उद्घाटन न्याय संगत नहीं है। भाजपा इसका विरोध करती है। नारेबाजी करते हुए पीएमओ को बर्खास्त करने व कार्रवाई की मांग की गई। ज्ञापन भी दिया गया।

