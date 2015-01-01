पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

महंगाई:फलों से भी महंगा आलू, खुदरा भाव 50 रु. किलो

सुजानगढ़
  • 20-25 दिन बाद बढ़ेगी पंजाब के आलू की आवक, दाम कम होने की उम्मीद
  • आलू से सस्ते बिक रहे हैं कई फल

कोरोनाकाल में अब आलू भी भाव खा रहा है। इसके दाम केला, संतरा, पपीता और अमरूद जैसे फलों से भी ज्यादा हैं। खुदरा में नया आलू 50 रुपए किलो तक बिक रहा है। हालांकि पुराना आलू 40-45 रुपए बिक रहा है। भावों में तेजी की वजह इस बार उत्तर प्रदेश में आलू की पैदावार कम होना बताया जा रहा है।

हालांकि अपने यहां पंजाब से ही अालू अाता है, लेकिन डिमांड ज्यादा हाेने से पूरी तरह से पूर्ति नहीं हाे पाने से भावाें में बढ़ाेतरी है। पंजाब से आलू की आपूर्ति शुरू होने में अभी करीब 20 दिन का समय है। इसके बाद इसके तेवर ठंडे पड़ने लगेंगे। सब्जी विक्रेताअाें का कहना है कि त्योहारी सीजन और शादियां के कार्यक्रम शुरू होने से आलू की डिमांड भी बढ़ी है, क्योंकि लगभग सभी सब्जियों में इसका उपयोग होता है। हलवाई और कैटर्स भी इन दिनों ज्यादातर नए आलू की ही डिमांड कर रहे हैं। कोरोना की वजह से घरों में भी इसकी खपत बढ़ी है। मंडी प्रवक्ता मुकेश रावतानी ने बताया कि आलू के भावों में यह तेजी डिमांड-सप्लाई में गेप के कारण कुछ समय की ही है। करीब बीस-25 दिन बाद जब पंजाब का आलू आने लगेगा तो इसके दाम कम होने लगेंगे।

ज्यादातर किसान बुवाई के लिए सामान्य आलू को ही बीज के तौर पर इस्तेमाल करते हैं। इसलिए डिमांड और सप्लाई में गैप आया। इधर, टमाटर भी 40 से 50 और प्याज 60 रुपए किलो तक बिक रहा है। सर्दी की नई सब्जी मटर 60 से 80 रुपए किलो तक मिल रही है।

यूपी में करीब 20 लाख टन कम हुई पैदावार
आलू का उत्पादन कम होने के दो मुख्य कारण हैं। पिछले साल सितंबर और अक्टूबर में बारिश होने के कारण बुवाई देर से हुई। इससे फसल का रकबा भी घटा। दूसरी वजह, फरवरी में बारिश होने का भी आलू की पैदावार पर असर पड़ा। जैसे उत्तर प्रदेश में अनुमानित 160 लाख टन आलू पैदा होता है। लेकिन, इस बार 140 लाख टन से भी कम पैदावार रही।

