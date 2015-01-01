पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्यभार:सुजानगढ़ में प्रधान मनभरी देवी व उपप्रधान सरिता ने पद ग्रहण किया

सुजानगढ़3 घंटे पहले
पंचायतीराज चुनाव के बाद शनिवार को भाजपा की प्रधान मनभरीदेवी व उपप्रधान सरिता ढाका ने कार्यभार ग्रहण किया। पं. माणकचंद दाधीच, कमल सुरोलिया, परमानंद शर्मा ने विधिवत मंत्रोच्चारण के साथ पूजा अर्चना करवाकर प्रधान कक्ष में प्रधान व उपप्रधान को कार्यभार ग्रहण करवाया। पंचायत समिति में सहायक विकास अधिकारी ठाकुरमल कत्ताला, भंवरलाल बिजारणियां ने कार्यभार ग्रहण के दस्तावेजों पर हस्ताक्षर करवाकर कार्यभार संभलवाया। बाद में प्रधान व उपप्रधान सहित नवनिर्वाचित भाजपा के सदस्यों का दुपट्टा ओढ़ाकर स्वागत किया। कांग्रेस के नेता व सुजानगढ़ के पूर्व प्रधान पूसाराम गोदारा ने पंचायत समिति पहुंचकर प्रधान मनभरी देवी व उपप्रधान सरिता को कार्य ग्रहण करने पर बुक्के भेंट किया। पंचायत समिति परिसर में हुए पदभार ग्रहण समारोह में रतनगढ़ विधायक अभिनेष महर्षि, पूर्व मंत्री खेमाराम मेघवाल, बीदासर प्रधान संतोष मेघवाल, प्रधान मनभरी, उपप्रधान सरिता ढ़ाका ने सम्बोधित करते हुए कार्यकर्ताओं का आभार जताया व ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में विकास कार्य करवाने का भरोसा दिलाया।

इस अवसर पर प्रदेश भाजपा कार्यकारिणी सदस्य मांगीलाल पुजारी, धर्मवीर पुजारी, जिला परिषद सदस्य सोहनलाल लोहमरोड़, आरती सारण, पूर्व सरपंच महेन्द्र डूकिया, विजयपाल चाहर, जगदीश सेवदा, प्रहलाद जाखड़, पंचायत समिति सदस्य जगदीश ढिढ़ारिया, लालचंद ढाका, टीकूराम ढाका, विष्णुदत्त त्रिवेदी, देहात अध्यक्ष मनोज भाणेज, वैद्य भंवरलाल शर्मा, पूर्व प्रधान संतोष तालणियां, पंचायत समिति सदस्य गुमान सिंह, नौरंग सिलू, महावीरसिंह पार्वतीसर, भवानी सिंह रणधीसर, भाजपा मण्डल अध्यक्ष पवन माहेश्वरी, अंक ज्योतिषचार्य सुरेंद्र नामदेव, रिछपाल बिजारणियां, मनीष दाधीच, मनोज भाणेच, सवाईसिंह, चुन्नीलाल व लालचंद ढाका आदि ने प्रधान-उपप्रधान का स्वागत किया। संचालन बुद्धिप्रकाश सोनी ने किया।

