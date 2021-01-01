पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्यक्रम:भूतनाथ मंदिर का नवनिर्माण करवाकर नया लुक दिया, नारायण बली हॉल भी बनाया, भामाशाह का सम्मान किया

सुजानगढ़3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मंदिर में निर्माण करवाने वाले भामाशाहों व प्रेरकों का सम्मान और अनावरण समारोह

शहर के नाथोतालाब स्थित मुक्तिधाम के भूतनाथ मंदिर पर लाखों रुपए खर्च कर नवनिर्माण करवाया गया है। साथ ही यहां नारायण बली हॉल का भी निर्माण करवाया गया है। इसी उपलक्ष में नवनिर्माण के बाद मंदिर का अनावरण व भामाशाहों-प्रेरकों का सम्मान समारोह हुआ।

मंदिर के नवनिर्माण के बाद मंदिर का नया लुक दिया गया है। टीनशैड-हॉल व मंदिर का सौंदर्यीकरण सहित चारदीवारी आदि काम हुए है। मांगीलाल न्यामावाला व बुधमल न्यामावाला के पुत्रों ने पूरा काम करवाकर हिंदू दाह संस्कार समिति के पदाधिकारियों को सुपुर्द किया।

कार्यक्रम में निर्माण कार्य के प्रेरक विनोद केजड़ीवाल, पं. गजानंद मिश्र, अग्रवाल समाज के अध्यक्ष पवन कुमार दादलिका, हिंदू दाह संस्कार समिति के अध्यक्ष माणकचंद सराफ, अग्रवाल समाज के मंत्री महावीर बगड़िया, कोषाध्यक्ष अजीत तोदी का भी सम्मान किया गया। साथ ही भामाशाहों का अभिनंदन पत्र, शॉल, श्रीफल आदि देकर सम्मान किया गया।

मंदिर की व्यवस्था का जिम्मा अग्रवाल समाज व हिंदू दाह संस्कार समिति के पदाधिकारियों की रहेगी। संचालन आरएल अग्रवाल ने किया। गौरतलब है कि मोतीलाल गाडोदिया की स्मृति में बेटे हरध्यानदास, बाेदूलाल, बंशीधर व कन्हैयालाल गाड़ोदिया ने सालों पहले भूतनाथ मंदिर का निर्माण करवाया था। मंदिर जीर्ण-शीर्ण होने के बाद अब मंदिर का नवनिर्माण दुबारा करवाया गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser