कार्रवाई:सूरजगढ़ में दो क्विंटल नकली मावा, कलाकंद व अन्य मिठाई जब्त

सूरजगढ़एक घंटा पहले
सूरजगढ़. पकड़ा गया नकली मावा व आरोपी।

पुलिस व स्पेशल पुलिस टीम ने एक युवक को गाड़ी से सप्लाई करने जाते समय नकली मावा, कलाकंद के साथ पकड़ा। मुखबीर से सूचना पर बुहाना रेलवे फाटक के पास डीएसटी टीम प्रभारी सीआई संजय शर्मा व एसएचओ सुरेंद्र मलिक के नेतृत्व में नाकाबंदी की गई। बुहाना की ओर से आई सफेद इको गाड़ी को रुकवाकर तलाशी ली तो उसमें दो क्विंटल अशुद्ध मावा, 50 किग्रा कलाकंद, 30 किग्रा सोनपापड़ी व 50 किग्रा बूंदी मिली।

पुलिस ने मावा व मिठाई को गाड़ी सहित जब्त कर उसमें सवार चालक सांकड़िया (जैसलमेर) का रहने वाले हाल निवासी नारनोल रोड सिंघाना के माधवसिंह राजपूरोहित को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। जब्त किए गए अशुद्ध मावा व मिठाई के बीसीएमओ डॉ. शैलेष कुमार, बीपीएम सुमेर सिंह मीणा, खाद्य सुरक्षा अधिकारी महेश चौधरी की टीम ने सैंपल लिए। बाद में शेष सामग्री को स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम के समक्ष नष्ट करवाया गया।

