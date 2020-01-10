पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पंचायत चुनाव:धीरवास छाेटा की 91 वर्षीय जैता सबसे बुजुर्ग 22 वर्षीय रतना व आयुषी सबसे युवा प्रत्याशी

तारानगर13 घंटे पहले
  • रतना नेठवा व आयुषी मिखाला पंचायत से सरपंच के लिए चुनावी मैदान में

नामांकन वापसी के बाद ग्रामीण क्षेत्राें में सरपंच व पंचाें के चुनाव की सरगर्मियां तेज हाे गई हैं। प्रत्याशी अपने-अपने स्तर पर अब चुनाव प्रचार शुरू कर चुके हैं। चुनावाें में युवा से लेकर बुजुर्ग प्रत्याशी मैदान में हैं। सरपंच पद के लिए धीरवास छाेटा की प्रत्याशी जैता सहारण सबसे बुजुर्ग प्रत्याशी हैं। नामांकन पत्र के अनुसार उनकी उम्र 91 वर्ष है। उनका जन्म देश की आजादी से 18 वर्ष पहले 1929 में हुआ था।

वहीं नेठवा पंचायत से रतना एलवा और मिखाला पंचायत से आयुषी बलौदा सबसे युवा प्रत्याशी हैं। दाेनाें की उम्र नामांकन पत्र के अनुसार 22-22 साल है। तारानगर पंचायत समिति की पूर्व प्रधान रह चुकी अन्नकोरी कस्वा आनंदसिंहपुरा से सरपंच का चुनाव लड़ रही हैं। एमए बीएड लक्ष्मी सबसे शिक्षित दस निरक्षर प्रत्याशी भी मैदान में प्रत्याशियों की शिक्षा की बात करें तो आनंदसिंहपुरा पंचायत से प्रत्याशी लक्ष्मी की शिक्षा एमए बीएड है। निर्वाचन शाखा के अनुसार वे 151 प्रत्याशियों में सबसे ज्यादा शिक्षित हैं। इसके अलावा 10 निरक्षर प्रत्याशी भी चुनाव लड़ रहे हैं।

तारानगर पं. समिति : 355 वार्डों में 228 निर्विरोध पंच बने, 124 में होंगे चुनाव
नाम वापसी के बाद सरपंच व पंच के उम्मीदवाराें की संख्या स्पष्ट हाे गई है। सरपंच पद के लिए 151 उम्मीदवार चुनावी मैदान में हैं। एसडीएम मोनिका जाखड़ ने बताया कि पंचायत चुनाव को लेकर पंचायत समिति के कुल 355 वार्डों में 228 वार्ड पंच निर्विरोध चुने गए। अब 124 वार्डों में पंच पद के लिए चुनाव होंगे। वहीं कालवास पंचायत के वार्ड 1 में एक ही पर्चा भरा गया, जो जांच में खारिज हो गया।

इसके अलावा रेड़ी के वार्ड 1 और सोमसीसर के वार्ड 7 में वार्ड पंच के लिए कोई नामांकन दाखिल नहीं हुआ। निर्विरोध चुने गए सभी 228 वार्ड पंचों को रिटर्निंग अधिकारियों ने पद व गोपनीयता की शपथ दिलाई।

