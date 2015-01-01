पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

उप प्रधान:प्रधान के बाद उपप्रधान के चुनाव में भी कांग्रेस ने भाजपा काे आसानी से हराया

तारानगर20 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

आसानी से प्रधान का चुनाव जीतने वाली कांग्रेस ने उपप्रधान के चुनाव में भी सफलता हासिल की है। पंस में हुए उपप्रधान के चुनाव में कांग्रेस की ओर से सुनीता सांकरोत व भाजपा की ओर से रामेश्वरलाल ने नामांकन पत्र दाखिल किया। सुनीता सांकरोत को 13 और भाजपा के रामेश्वरलाल को छह वोट मिले। रिटर्निंग अधिकारी व तहसीलदार तेजपाल गोठवाल ने नवनिर्वाचित उपप्रधान को पद व गोपनीयता की शपथ दिलाकर प्रमाण पत्र सौंपा।

कांग्रेस का उपप्रधान बनने पर कार्यकर्ताओं ने विधायक नरेंद्र बुडानिया, पंस के नवनिर्वाचित प्रधान संजय कस्वा व अमित बुडानिया का स्वागत किया। इससे पहले गुरुवार काे हुए प्रधान के चुनाव में कांग्रेस काे 14 वाेट मिले थे। कांग्रेस के कुल 12 पंस सदस्य चुनाव जीते थे। बीजेपी के पांच व दाे निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी पंस का चुनाव जीते थे। इसके बाद प्रधान के चुनाव में दाे निर्दलीय ने भी भाजपा का समर्थन किया था।

पंस में कांग्रेस काे 20 वर्षाें के बाद पूर्ण बहुतम मिला है। उपप्रधान के चुनावाें के बाद कार्यकर्ताओं ने विधायक बुडानिया का स्वागत किया। बुडानिया ने कहा कि कार्यकर्ताओं की मेहनत व प्रदेश सरकार की ओर से कराए गए विकास कार्याें पर जनता ने मुहर लगाई है।

इस माैके पर प्रधान संजय कस्वा, अमित बुडानिया, कृष्ण सहारण, जसवंत स्वामी, सुरेंद्र सहारण, साबिर पटवा, दिनेश सांकरोत, सुनिल सैनी, पवन योगी, अशरफ बिसायती, भगतसिंह भाकर, अफजल तैली, संजय पंवार, बाबु खां जोईया, अदरीश बिसायती, शिवकुमार सैनी, प्रकाश खैरवा, पंस सदस्य मोहरसिंह ज्याणी, हनुमान प्रजापत आदि थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें