खेल:गाजुवास में क्रिकेट प्रतियाेगिता शुरू सुपर किंग्स ने जीता उद‌्घाटन मैच

तारानगर4 घंटे पहले
  • साहवा में रॉयल चैलेेंजर ने नाइट राइडर को चार विकेट से हराया

गाजुवास गांव में मंगलवार काे जीपीएल क्रिकेट प्रतियोगिता का शुभारंभ केदारमल शर्मा व नंदलाल शर्मा के अातिथ्य में हुआ। प्रतियोगिता का उद्घाटन बजरंगलाल पारीक, भंवरलाल बीबाण, रामचंद्र कस्वा, रामचंद्र शर्मा, परमेश्वरलाल सहारण, हॉकी काेच अंजना लम्माणी ने फीता काटकर किया। उद्घाटन मैच किंग्स इलेवन व गाजुवास सुपर किंग्स के बीच हुआ। मैच में सुपर किंग्स विजेता रही। दूसरा मैच रॉयल चैलेंजर गडाणा व गाजुवास लॉयंस के बीच हुआ। इसमें रॉयल चैलेंजर विजेता रही।

दोनों मैचों में क्रमश: रोहिताश सहारण व राकेश सहारण मैन ऑफ द मैच बने। आयोजन समिति ने बताया कि प्रतियोगिता का आयाेजन आईपीएल की तर्ज पर हो रहा है। प्रतियाेगिता में आठ टीमें भाग ले रही है। 17 नवंबर तक चलने वाली प्रतियाेगिता में रोजाना चार मैच खेलें जाएंगे। इस मौके पर सुखाराम पारीक, ब्रह्मानंद तिवाड़ी, गोपीचंद तिवाड़ी, उदयभान श्योराण, च्यानणमल सहारण, ओमप्रकाश सहारण, मांगीलाल चनाणिया, राधेश्याम जोशी, किशनसिंह राठौड़, मांगीलाल पारीक आदि मौजूद रहे।

साहवा | कस्बे में सोमवार से शुरू हुई पांचवीं एसकेपीएल क्रिकेट प्रतियोगिता के दूसरे दिन रॉयल चैलेंजर साहवा व नाइट राइडर के बीच मैच हुआ। मैच में पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए नाइट राइडर ने 12 अाेवर में 82 रन बनाए। लक्ष्य का पीछा करने उतरी रॉयल चैलेंजर ने 12वें ओवर में छह विकेट पर निर्धारित लक्ष्य काे हासिल किया इससे पहले एमपी सैनी, महेन्द्र सरावगी, नवल दूदानी, संजय सिहाग, संजय सोनी आदि ने खिलाड़ियाें का परिचय लेकर खेल काे खेल भावना से खेलने के लिए प्रेरित किया। एम्पायर महेश सोनी व सतवीर थे।

सादुलपुर : क्रिकेट स्पर्धा का उद‌्घाटन मैच मिठ्‌ठी रेडू ने जीता

मिठ्‌ठी रेडू गांव में नवयुवक क्रिकेट क्लब की ओर से आयोजित पांच दिवसीय क्रिकेट प्रतियोगिता का उद्घाटन मंगलवार को सरपंच रंजना मेघवाल, पूर्व सरपंच माईराम व डॉ. फूलसिंह बसेर ने फीता काटकर किया। वेदप्रकाश रेडू ने कहा कि खेल प्रतियोगिताओं से खिलाड़ियों में आपसी भाईचारा बढ़ता है।

उन्होंने खिलाड़ियों को अनुशासन में रहकर खेलने का आह्वान किया। विकास बसेरा ने बताया कि पहले दिन चार मैच हुए। उद्घाटन मैच मिठ्‌ठी रेडू व न्यांगल बड़ी की टीम के बीच हुआ, जिसमें न्यांगल बड़ी ने पहले खेलते हुए दस ओवर में 98 रन बनाए। मिठ्‌ठी रेडू की टीम ने 8.3 ओवर में जीत हासिल की।

दीपक ने 35 व राकेश ने 37 रन का योगदान दिया। मैन ऑफ दा मैच राकेश को चुना गया। प्रतियोगिता में कुल 34 टीमें भाग ले रही हैं। इस मौके पर सुभाष छिरंग, सुभाष रेडू, सुनील रेडू, ईश्वर, अवधेश, रजनीश, मांगेराम, संदीप छिरंग, नवीन रेडू, कृष्ण कुमार, विजेंद्र कालीरावणा, विजेंद्र, दीपक कुमार, शक्ति बसेर, मीरसिंह रेडू आदि उपस्थित थे।
भैंसली में प्रतियोगिता आज से
भैंसली गांव में बुधवार से शहीद राजकुमार एकल ग्रामीण क्रिकेट प्रतियोगिता होगी। सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता प्रदीप कुमार पूनिया ने बताया कि शहीद राजकुमार की स्मृति में आयोजित प्रतियोगिता का उद्घाटन मुख्य अतिथि डॉ. प्रदीप शर्मा व सरपंच रायसिंह पूनिया करेंगे। प्रतियाेगिता की एंट्री फीस 650 रुपए रखी गई है। उन्होंने बताया कि प्रतियोगिता में विजेता टीम को 21 हजार व उपविजेता टीम को 11 हजार रुपए प्रदान किए जाएंगे। सभी मैचों का स्कोर क्रिक्हिरोज मोबाइल एप पर लाइव होगा।

