समीक्षा:तारानगर पालिका में ईओ ने संभाला कार्य, लंबित कार्यों की समीक्षा की

तारानगर5 घंटे पहले
नगर पालिका में मंगलवार को नए ईओ अरुण सोनी ने कार्यभार संभाला। साेनी रावतभाटा से स्थानांतरित हाेकर तारानगर आए हैं। इससे पूर्व नायब तहसीलदार सुल्तान सिंह के पास ईओ का अतिरिक्त कार्यभार था। साेनी ने कार्यभार ग्रहण करने के बाद पालिका कर्मचारियाें के साथ बैठक की। इस दाैरान उन्हाेंने लंबित कार्याें की समीक्षा की और इनकाे शीघ्र शुरू कराने की बात कही। ईओ के कार्यभार ग्रहण करने पर कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं व पदाधिकारियों ने भी उनका पुष्पगुच्छ भेंटकर स्वागत किया।

कांग्रेस पदाधिकारियों ने ईओ से शहर के विभिन्न वार्डों में टूटी सड़काें व नालियों की मरम्मत कराने, रोशनी व सफाई व्यवस्था को सुचारू करने, बकाया पड़े पट्टों और निर्माण कार्यों की एनओसी जारी कराने की मांग की। इस मौके पर कांग्रेस के पुष्करदत्त इंदौरिया, याकूब तेली, हरिसिंह बेनीवाल, बाबू हुसैन कुरैशी, थानाराम सैनी, मंगल शर्मा, आसिफ इकबाल, शिवकुमार शर्मा, अफजल तेली, नौरंग मेघवाल, शिवकुमार सैनी आदि मौजूद रहे।

