वारदात:चार शादीशुदा बच्चों की मां ने 26 साल छोटे युवक से प्रेम विवाह किया युवक का बड़ा भाई बाधा बना तो हत्या कर दी, महिला सहित 3 गिरफ्तार

चुरु/तारानगर19 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कमलेश/कमला
  • तारानगर पुलिस ने चंगाेई में खेत में सोते 25 वर्षीय युवक की हत्या के मामले में एक महिला सहित 3 लोगों को हरियाणा से गिरफ्तार किया

पुलिस ने गांव चंगोई में खेत में सोते 25 वर्षीय युवक की हुई हत्या के मामले में एक महिला सहित तीन लोगों को हरियाणा से गिरफ्तार कर वारदात का खुलासा किया। मुख्य आरोपी महिला ने अपने से 26 साल छोटे युवक के साथ प्रेम विवाह किया था। इसके बाद युवक के बड़े भाई को इस रिश्ते में बाधक मानकर उससे रंजिश रखने लगी।

इसी रंजिश के चलते महिला ने अपने दो साथियों के साथ मिलकर युवक की हत्या कर दी। एसएचओ राधेश्याम थालोड़ के अनुसार 47 वर्षीय कमलेश उर्फ कमला पत्नी बलबीर धाणक वासी चतरपटी, सिरसा, हरियाणा ने चंगोई के 21 वर्षीय कृष्णसिंह से करीब ढाई वर्ष पहले प्रेम विवाह किया था। वह शादी के बाद चंगोई में रहना चाहती थी, लेकिन यहां पर नहीं रह पाई।

महिला ने इसका मुख्य कारण कृष्णसिंह के बड़े भाई भवानीसिंह को माना और उससे रंजिश रखने लगी। उसके बाद कमलेश उर्फ कमला ने चंगोई गांव के रमेश सिंह पुत्र शिशपाल सिंह राजपूत से फोन पर संपर्क किया और उससे लगातार जुड़ी रही। रमेशसिंह से भवानीसिंह की लोकेशन की जानकारी उसे मिलती रहती थी।

पुलिस ने इस मामले में कमलेश उर्फ कमला, महिला के रिश्तेदार संदीप पुत्र दर्शनलाल धाणक निवासी सिरसा व रमेशसिंह पुत्र शीशपालसिंह राजपूत निवासी चंगोई को गिरफ्तार किया। डीएसपी रामप्रताप बिश्नोई ने बताया कि आरोपी महिला ने पूछताछ में हत्या करना स्वीकार किया है। आरोपी महिला चार शादीशुदा बच्चों की मां है।

आरोपी महिला को रमेश देता था मृतक भवानी की गतिविधियों की जानकारी, घटना वाले दिन वही खेत में लेकर गया था

डीएसपी बिश्नोई ने बताया कि महिला ने पूछताछ में बताया कि भवानीसिंह के कारण वह अपने पति कृष्णसिंह से अलग हो गई। इसके बाद चंगोई निवासी रमेशसिंह के साथ उसका संपर्क हो गया। रमेशसिंह उसे भवानीसिंह की गतिविधियों के बारे में जानकारी देता रहता। इसके अलावा उसने अपने रिश्तेदार संदीप कुमार को भी हत्या की घटना को अंजाम देने के लिए शामिल कर लिया। शनिवार रात हत्या के समय रमेश ही कमला व संदीप को भवानीसिंह के खेत में लेकर गया था। जहां पर भवानीसिंह फसल की रखवाली कर रहा था।

तीनों ने मिलकर भवानी की पीटकर व गला घोंटकर हत्या कर दी। उसके बाद महिला व संदीप दोनों हरियाणा चले गए और रमेश गांव में ही डटा रहा। पुलिस ने मृतक के भाई धर्मपाल सिंह व परिजनों से घटनाक्रम व रंजिश की जानकारी लेकर तथ्य जुटाए। आरोपियों के मोबाइल नंबर लेकर लोकेशन खंगाली। घटना के वक्त उनकी लोकेशन चंगोई क्षेत्र में मिली।

उसके बाद पुलिस दो दिन से लगातार हरियाणा के सिरसा में डेरा डाले थी। हत्या के समय वाले दिन कृष्णसिंह की मोबाइल कॉल डिटेल में लोकेशन आंध्र प्रदेश की मिली है। एसएचओ ने बताया कि तीनों आरोपियों को बुधवार को कोर्ट में पेश किया जाएगा। पुलिस टीम में कांस्टेबल नंदलाल सिंह, गणेश कुमार, जगदीश, महेंद्र, सुलोचना आदि शामिल थे।

कृष्णसिंह शादी के बाद से लापता : जानकारी के अनुसार कृष्णसिंह शादी से पहले गांव में परिवार के साथ ही रहता था। ढाई साल पहले शादी के बाद कमला को गांव लाया था, लेकिन उसे रहने नहीं दिया गया। इसके बाद से वह लापता था। परिजनों ने उसकी तलाश भी की, लेकिन उसका कोई पता नहीं चला।

जीप किराए लेकर कमलेश व संदीप को मंदिर भी लेकर गया था रमेश
एसएचओ थालोड़ ने बताया कि गिरफ्तार महिला पहले से शादीशुदा थी और उसके चार संतान है। महिला की चारों संतान भी शादीशुदा हैं। आरोपी महिला व संदीप शनिवार शाम को गांव पहुंचे। जहां पर उन्होंने रमेशसिंह से संपर्क किया। रमेशसिंह ने एक जीप को किराए पर कर कमलेश व संदीप को गांव के एक मंदिर में धोक लगवाने के लिए लेकर गया। मंदिर बंद मिला।

उसके बाद रमेशसिंह उन दोनों को यह कहकर अलग ले गया कि ये दिल्ली से धोक लगाने के लिए आए हैं। शनिवार रात को भवानीसिंह की खेत में हत्या कर दी गई। जांच के दौरान गांव के एक जीप चालक ने पुलिस को बताया कि रमेशसिंह नाम के व्यक्ति के साथ दिल्ली से धोक लगाने के लिए गांव में आए हुए थे। पुलिस ने रमेशसिंह से पूछताछ की, तो उसने भवानीसिंह की हत्या करना स्वीकार कर लिया।

