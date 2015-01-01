पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रदर्शन:अलायला सड़क मार्ग पर कचरा डालने के विरोध में ग्रामीणों ने किया प्रदर्शन, रोड पर जाम लगाया

तारानगर5 घंटे पहले
  • सूचना के बाद पालिका की टीम व पुलिस ने समझाइश कर रास्ता खुलवाया, समाधान का आश्वासन दिया

तारानगर से अलायला सड़क मार्ग पर नगर पालिका की ओर से सड़क किनारे डाले जा रहे कचरे के विराेध में मंगलवार काे ग्रामीणों प्रदर्शन किया। इस दाैरान ग्रामीणाें ने सड़क जाम कर दी और नगर पालिका के विराेध में नारेबाजी की। प्रदर्शन कर रहे लाेगाें ने बताया कि शहर के कचरे को डालने के लिए जाे स्थान चिह्नित किया गया था, वहां कचरा न डालकर सड़क किनारे में पर भी फेंका जा रहा है। इससे चाराें तरफ गंदगी फैल जाती है। साथ ही बदबू से आसपास रहने वाले लाेगाें काे परेशानी हाेती है।

ग्रामीणाें ने कहा कि कचरे के साथ-साथ मृत पशुओं को भी फेंक दिया जाता है, इससे पूरे इलाके में दुर्गंध हाे जाती है। कचरे की वजह से आवारा पशु भी विचरण करते हैं, सड़क पर पशुओं के आने से हादसाें का डर रहता है। प्रदर्शन की सूचना के बाद पालिका की टीम व पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और लाेगाें से समझाइश कर रास्ता खुलवाया। इसके बाद ग्रामीणाें काे समस्या के समाधान का आश्वासन दिया गया। इस मौके पर सरपंच धर्मवीर राठौड़, मनोहर प्रजापत, माही शर्मा, मोहरसिंह, देवेंद्र राजपूत, लीलाधर प्रजापत, चुन्नीराम, इंद्रचंद, शीशपाल आदि मौजूद रहे।

इधर, किसानों ने नहर के पानी की नियमित सप्लाई देने की मांग की, प्रदर्शन किया

सरदारशहर . ग्राम पंचायत राणासर जैतासर के किसानों ने एसडीएम कार्यालय के सामने प्रदर्शन कर नहर के पानी की नियमित सप्लाई देने की मांग की। इसके बाद किसानाें ने सरपंच दलीपसिंह पंवार के नेतृत्व में एसडीएम रीना छींपा को ज्ञापन दिया। ज्ञापन में उल्लेख है कि खेतों में नहर बीसरासर वितरिका का पानी आता है, जो कि इन्दिरा गांधी नहर परियोजना खण्ड रावतसर हनुमानगढ़ के तहत आता है।

इलाके के मोघे का नम्बर 12 बीएसडी है। सिचाई विभाग कुछ किसानों की शिकायत पर मोघा बंद करने का प्रयास कर रहा है। माेघा बंद हाेने से फसलाें काे नुकसान हाेगा। इस मौके पर किसान रामावतार पारीक, विशालसिंह, प्रभुदयाल, रामलाल, ओमप्रकाश, इंद्राज, संजू, ओमप्रकाश, ताज मोहम्मद, नत्थूराम, मोहम्मद अली, संजू, हड़मानाराम, निराणाराम, कृष्ण कुमार आदि किसान माैजूद रहे।

जगदीशपुरा में पेयजल व्यवस्था बिगाड़ने का आरोप, ग्रामीणों का प्रदर्शन
जगदीशपुरा में 2011 से पंचायत द्वारा चलाई जा रही तीन गांवों की ढाणियों की पेयजल व्यवस्था को कुछ लोग अलग वाॅल लगा कर नई लाइन डलवा कर पानी की सप्लाई बिगाड़ने का प्रयास कर रहे हैं। जबकि उनके पानी के कनेक्शन हैं अौर उनके खेतों में कुएं भी हैं। उनमें पानी भी खूब है। मंगलवार को पेयजल योजना के पंप संचालक के नेतृत्व में ग्रामीणों ने प्रदर्शन करते हुए आरोप लगाया कि ग्राम पंचायत अब 9 बर्ष से चल रही पानी वितरण की व्यवस्था को भंग करना चाहती है जिसे बर्दाश्त नहीं किया जाएगा।

