प्राकट्य महोत्सव:शाकंभरी माता के भक्तों ने प्राकट्य महोत्सव पर निकाली पदयात्रा

उदयपुरवाटी2 घंटे पहले
उदयपुरवाटी. शाकंभरी कुटुंब के लोग चुनड़ी पदयात्रा निकालते हुए। - Dainik Bhaskar
उदयपुरवाटी. शाकंभरी कुटुंब के लोग चुनड़ी पदयात्रा निकालते हुए।
  • मां शाकंभरी को एक किमी लंबी चूनड़ भेंट
  • पिछले साल भक्त लाए थे मां के लिए पौने दो किमी लंबी चूनड़

मां शाकंभरी के प्राकट्य महोत्सव पर शुक्रवार को भक्तों ने माता के चरणों में एक किमी लंबी चुनड़ भेंट की। जयकारों और मां के लोकगीतों के साथ नाचते गाते चल रहे श्रद्धालु करीब चार घंटे में 17 किमी की यात्रा तय कर मंदिर में पहुंचे। माता का यह प्राकट्य महोत्सव हर साल धूमधाम से मनाया जाता है और इसमें बड़ी संख्या में देश विदेश से श्रद्धालु आते हैं। हालाकि इस बार कोरोना की वजह से श्रद्धालुओं की संख्या में कमी रही, लेकिन जो श्रद्धालु यहां पहुंचे उनका उत्साह देखते ही बन रहा था।

शाकंभरी कुटुंब की ओर से निकाली गई इस पद यात्रा के बाद भजन संध्या का आयोजन किया गया। कार्यक्रम में अमित सौंथलिया, रामस्वरूप सैनी, आचार्य नरेश जोशी, सुभाष अग्रवाल, श्यामसुंदर, सुरेंद्र अग्रवाल, मूलचंद सैनी, शोभित सक्सेना, रामकुमार अग्रवाल, गोविंद वाघला, सुनीता अग्रवाल, अर्चना गोयल, मोनिका अग्रवाल, संदीप अग्रवाल, मुकेश गोयल, शकुंतला अग्रवाल आदि शामिल थे।
पांच देशों सहित कई राज्यों के श्रद्धालु होते हैं शामिल
गत वर्ष पौने दो किलोमीटर लंबी चूंदड़ी लेकर पदयात्रा निकाली गई थी जिसमें हजारों श्रद्धालु शामिल हुए थे। पांच देशों सहित भारत के विभिन्न राज्यों में रहने वाले श्रद्धालु मां शाकंभरी के लिए चूंदड़ में बूंटी आदि लगा कर तैयार करते हैं। फिर इन्हें जोड़ा जाता है। सभी जगहों से आई चूनड़ को जोड़कर माता के लिए लंबी चूनड़ बनाई जाती है।

विदेशों से नहीं आ सके श्रद्धालु, ऑनलाइन दर्शन किए
मां शाकंभरी के प्राकट्य दिवस पर विदेशों से भी सैंकड़ों श्रद्धालु पहुंचते हैं। इस बार संख्या कम ही रही। कोरोना के कारण ये नहीं आ सके, परिचितों के जरिए मोबाइल पर ऑनलाइन माता के दर्शन किए। हालाकि मुंबई, कोलकाता, मद्रास, दिल्ली, रतलाम सहित देश के कई बड़े शहरों व राज्यों से श्रद्धालु माता के दरबार में पहुंच रहे हैं।

हर साल प्राकट्य दिवस पर मनाया जाता है महोत्सव
मां शाकंभरी के प्राकट्य दिवस पर शाकंभरी कुटुंब, शाकंभरी परिवार सहित कुछ अन्य संगठनों की ओर से हर साल धार्मिक कार्यक्रमों का आयोजन किया जाता है। मां शाकंभरी का दरबार सजाया जाता है। कोरोना के चलते इस बार आयोजन संक्षिप्त रखा गया है। हजारों की तादाद में श्रद्धालु भाग लेते हैं।

