पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अवैध कब्जा:उदयपुरवाटी में पालिका के पार्क के सामने अतिक्रमण कर रातों रात दुकानें बनवाई

उदयपुरवाटी2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
उदयपुरवाटी. दादू पार्क के सामने अवैध रूप से बनाई गई दुकानें।
  • नगरपालिका नहीं रख पा रही अपनी ही जमीन का ध्यान

कस्बे में झुंझुनूं स्टेट हाइवे पर नगरपालिका के दादू पार्क के ठीक सामने सरकारी जमीन पर अतिक्रमण कर रातों रात दुकानों का निर्माण करवा लिया गया। प्रशासनिक अधिकारी दीपावली की छुटि्टयां मना रहे हैं। जानकारी के अनुसार झुंझुनूं स्टेट हाइवे पर स्थित दादू पार्क और स्टेट हाइवे की सड़क के बीच स्थित सरकारी जमीन पर रोड़ बाउंड्री में दो दुकानों का अवैध निर्माण करवाया हुआ है।

नजदीक रहने वाले लोगों ने बताया कि दीपावली की छुटि्टयों का फायदा उठाकर किसी ने रातों-रात दुकानों का निर्माण करवा लिया। जिस जमीन पर दुकानों का निर्माण करवाया गया है वह स्टेट हाइवे के सेंटर से महज 41 फिट पर स्थित है जबकि 50 फिट से कम दूरी होने पर किसी प्रकार की स्वीकृति या पट्‌टा आदि जारी नहीं हो सकता।

अतिक्रमी ने नगरपालिका से ना किसी प्रकार की इजाजत ली है और ना ही भूमि का उपयोग परिवर्तन करवाया गया है। दादू पंथियों की सामाजिक संस्था पंचायत पांचो अखाड़ों के पंच भंडरी के पदाधिकारियों के मुताबिक जिस जमीन पर दुकानों का निर्माण करवाया गया है वह पूरी तरह से सरकारी भूमि है। सरकार ने करोड़ाें रुपए लगाकर दादू पार्क विकसित करवाया है और उसके ठीक सामने इस प्रकार से अवैध रूप से दुकानों का निर्माण करवाना एक प्रकार से अधिकारियों से मिली भगत प्रदर्शित कर रहा है।

प्रशासक एवं अधिशाषी अधिकारी वर्षा चौधरी से संपर्क करने का प्रयास किया लेकिन वे दीपावली की छुटि्टयों में अपने गांव गई हुई थी व फोन रिसीव नहीं कर रही थी। गौरतलब है कि उदयपुरवाटी में सरकारी जमीनों पर कब्जे के एकाएक कई मामले सामने आने लगे हैं।
क्या कहते हैं संबंधित

अवैध रूप से दुकानों का निर्माण हो रहा था जिसको मैंने 9 नवंबर को रुकवा दिया था। दीपावली की छुटि्टयों का फायदा उठाकर रातों-रात दुकानों का निर्माण हो गया। निर्माण कराने वालों के पास ना पट्‌टा है और ना ही स्वीकृति ली हुई है।
विष्णु सर्पटा, एसआई नगरपालिका, उदयपुरवाटी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें