कार्रवाई:उदयपुरवाटी में पालिका भूखंड से हटाया अतिक्रमण

उदयपुरवाटी14 मिनट पहले
  • सीकर स्टेट हाईवे पर पुलिस थाने के पास है भूखंड, दूसरी बार कब्जे का प्रयास

सीकर स्टेट हाईवे पर पुलिस थाने के निकट नगर पालिका के करोड़ों रुपए के भूखंड से गुरुवार को पुलिस व पालिका प्रशासन ने अतिक्रमण हटाया। नगर पालिका ने करीब 40 साल पहले एक भूखंड खरीदा था। हाल ही में पालिका द्वारा करीब ₹9 लाख की लागत से उसके चार दिवारी और एक मकान का निर्माण करवाया गया था।

इस भूखंड में चुनाव के दौरान एक परिवार ने डेरा डाल दिया और रहना शुरू कर दिया। नगर पालिका के करोड़ों रुपए के भूखंड पर अवैध रूप से कब्जा करने के प्रयास का समाचार दैनिक भास्कर में प्रमुखता से प्रकाशित होने पर हरकत में आए प्रशासन ने मौके पर पहुंचकर अतिक्रमण हटा दिया।

नगर पालिका प्रशासन में मकान को सीज कर दिया तथा मौके पर बड़े सामान को जब्त कर लिया। तहसीलदार अनुराग यादव पुलिस एसआई हरे कृष्ण, सहायक अभियंता सुमित वर्मा सफाई निरीक्षक विष्णु सरपटा आदि ने अतिक्रमण करने वाले के सामान को सीज कर दिया। यहां से एक महिला व एक बच्चे को पुलिस साथ ले गई।
नगरपालिका के खुद के भूखंड पर पालिका द्वारा बनवाए गए भंडार घर में किसी ने अतिक्रमण कर लिया व कब्जा करने का प्रयास किया जिसे हटा दिया गया है।
सुमित वर्मा, सहायक अभियंता,

पालिका का पुराना सामान खुर्दबुर्द, मुकदमा दर्ज नहीं
सीकर स्टेट हाईवे स्थित नगर पालिका के भूखंड पर नगरपालिका का पुराना सामान पड़ा था पुराने कचरा पात्र व अन्य सामान वहां से गायब हो गया। नगर पालिका प्रशासन ने अभी तक सामान चोरी होने का कोई मुकदमा दर्ज नहीं करवाया है।

