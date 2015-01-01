पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मांग और ज्ञापन:नांगल से भैरोंघाट तक घरों के ऊपर से गुजर रहे बिजली तार हटवाने के लिए विधायक से मिले

उदयपुरवाटीएक घंटा पहले
  • उदयपुरवाटी से बाघोली व सलेदीपुरा जाने वाली लाइन हटवाने की मांग

उदयपुरवाटी से बाघोली व सलेदीपुरा जाने वाली 33 केवी विद्युत लाइनों को हटवाने के लिए सैकड़ों लोगों ने विधायक राजेंद्रसिंह गुढ़ा को ज्ञापन दिया। उन्होंने मौके पर ही विद्युत अधिकारियों को बुलाकर तकमीना तैयार करने के निर्देश दिए। जानकारी के अनुसार कस्बे में नांगल पावर हाऊस से भैरोंघाट तक बाघोली पावर हाऊस के लिए 33 केवीए विद्युत लाइन जा रही है। इसी प्रकार पावर हाऊस से सलेदीपुरा विद्युत लाइन जा रही है। दोनो विद्युत लाइनें 33 केवीए होने से हर समय तेज करंट दौड़ता है तथा दोनो ही लाइनें घरों के ऊपर से गुजर रही है।

इन विद्युत लाइनों से चिपक कर हर साल दो-तीन मौतें हो जाती है। बीएल सैनी चौहान हाला के नेतृत्व में सैकड़ों ग्रामीणों ने बैठक करके विधायक गुढ़ा को मौके पर बुलाया तथा समस्या से अवगत करवाया। उन्होंनें विधायक गुढ़ा को बताया कि लाइनें हटवाने के लिए विद्युत निगम करीब दो करोड़ रुपए मांग रहा है जो कोई भी देने में समर्थ नहीं है।

गुढ़ा ने उनको आश्वासन दिया कि पार्टी व गुटबाजी से ऊपर उठकर शहर के लोगों की समस्या का समाधान किया जाएगा। उन्होंने विद्युत निगम के सहायक अभियंता गिरधारीलाल वर्मा व जेईएन नरेश सैनी को मौके पर ही बुलाकर दोनो लाइनों का तकमीना तैयार कराने के निर्देश दिए। उन्होंने लोगों को आश्वासन दिया है कि राज्य सरकार से विशेष बजट आवंटित कराके या विधायक कोटे से धन देकर विद्युत लाइनों को अंडर ग्राउंड कराने का प्रयास करेंगे।

वहां मौजूद महिलाओं ने बताया कि पिछले दिनों एक बेटा अपने घर में ही लाइनों से चिपक कर मर गया था। इस मौके पर किशोरीलाल सैनी, रामावतार शाह दालमील वाले, गजेंद्रसिंह नांगल, श्रवणसिंह गुढ़ा, डॉ. भूपेंद्रसिंह शेखावत, पूर्व प्रिंसीपल केशरदेव मीणा, एडवोकेट रामनिवास सैनी, संदीप चेजारा, बाबूलाल कुमावत, पूर्णमल चेजारा, सुनील सैनी, संजय शर्मा, मोहम्मद अयूब, बाबूदीन बारुदगर, मुकेश तंवर, सुरेंद्र तंवर, शंभू शाह, बाबूलाल सैनी, दिनेश सैनी आदि मौजूद थे।

