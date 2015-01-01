पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मुआयना:जिले के सरकारी दफ्तरों का निरीक्षण किया, 362 में से 199 कर्मचारी बिना सूचना गायब मिले, नोटिस मिलेंगे

उदयपुरवाटी2 दिन पहले
  • चिड़ावा में 7 अधिकारियों समेत 23 ड्यूटी से नदारद

उपखंड अधिकारी ने साेमवार को कुछ सरकारी दफ्तरों का औचक निरीक्षण किया। कुछ जिम्मेदार अधिकारी व कर्मचारी निरीक्षण के दौरान गायब मिले जिनको नोटिस जारी किया गया। जानकारी के अनुसार कस्बे में चुंगी नंबर तीन के निकट आयुर्वेद औषधालय का औचक निरीक्षण किया तो ना डॉक्टर मिला और ना ही अन्य कर्मचारी मिले।

नजदीक के लोगों ने एसडीओ को बताया कि अस्पताल का कर्मचारी सुबह आता है और अस्पताल खोलकर वापस चला जाता है। इसके अलावा कोई डॉक्टर या कर्मचारी नहीं आ रहे हैं। राजकीय पशु अस्पताल में वीए अभिलाषा व पीडीपी भंवरलाल अनुपस्थित थे। अस्पताल में दो दिन से आडटडोर का रिकार्ड भी संघारित नहीं मिला। नगरपालिका में सहायक अभियंता अनुपस्थित मिले।

चिड़ावा. एसडीएम संदीप चौधरी ने तहसीलदार महेंद्रसिंह मूंड के साथ सोमवार सुबह क्षेत्र के 13 सरकारी कार्यालयों का अचानक निरीक्षण किया। निरीक्षण के दौरान सात अधिकारियों सहित 23 कार्मिक ड्यूटी पर नहीं मिले।
सीट से नदारद मिले लोगों को कारण बताओ नोटिस दिये गए हैं।

सहायक प्रशासनिक अधिकारी कैलाशसिंह कविया ने बताया कि वाणिज्यिक कार्यालय में निरीक्षण के दौरान एसीटीओ संगीता, नवज्योतसिंह और जेसीटीओ अरूण कुमार, पशु चिकित्सालय में डॉ. विजयसिंह व एलएसए नगेंद्रसिंह, पीएचसी बख्तावरपुरा में डॉ. नविंद्र कुमार, डॉ. सविता सैनी, एसएन दिव्तीय मंजू, एलएचवी कमला, एएनएम इंदिरा, सरोज, लेखाकार राजेशसिंह व पीएचएस पुष्पा, नगरपालिका में जेईएन नवीन कुमार, फायरमैन संदीप, नरेंद्रसिंह, सहायक कर्मचारी प्रमोद, सीडीपीओ कार्यालय में एलएस उषा, ब्लॉक सांख्यिकी कार्यालय में कनिष्ठ सहायक पूनम डैला, पंचायत समिति में एएओ रतनलाल, जेटीओ राजेंद्र यादव, कनिष्ठ सहायक सुरेंद्र कुमार व सहायक कर्मचारी संजय ड्यूटी पर नहीं मिले।

