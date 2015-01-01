पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आरोप:खींवासर का युवक बोला-परिवार वाले रस्से से बांधकर पीटते हैं, पुलिस नहीं कर रही है सुनवाई

उदयपुरवाटी/झुंझुनूंएक घंटा पहले
  • युवक ने एसडीएम से लगाई जान बचाने की गुहार, बोला-नहीं तो आत्महत्या के सिवा कोई उपाय नहीं

खींवासर गांव के एक युवक ने बुधवार को एसडीओ के सामने पेश होकर बताया कि उसके परिवार के लोग उसे रस्से से बांधकर मारपीट करते हैं। शिकायत लेकर चार बार गुढ़ागौड़जी थाने जा चुका लेकिन उसकी कोई सुनवाई नहीं हो रही है। जानकारी के अनुसार फरियादी संदीप मूंड ने एसडीओ के सामने पेश होकर बताया कि उसके पिता गुलझारीलाल, चाचा प्रताप, भाई प्रदीप व जगदीप उसको रस्से से बांधकर उसके साथ भयंकर मारपीट करते हैं।

उसको ना हिस्से की जमीन दी जा रही है और ना ही उसको पानी दिया जा रहा है। परिवार के लोगों की शिकायत लेकर वह चार बार गुढ़ागौड़जी पुलिस थाना व चौकी पर जा चुका लेकिन कोई भी उसकी सुनवाई नहीं कर रहे हैं। फरियादी संदीप ने लिखा है कि उसकी कहीं भी सुनवाई नहीं हो रही है इसलिए अपनी पत्नी व बच्चों के साथ आत्महत्या करने के अलावा उसके पास कोई उपाय नहीं है।

उसने एसडीओ को शिकायत देकर उसकी तरफ से मुकदमा दर्ज करवाने तथा जान माल से सुरक्षा दिलवाने की मांग की है। एसडीओ राजेंद्रसिंह ने गुढ़ागौड़जी थाना प्रभारी को तुरंत कार्रवाई करने के निर्देश दिए हैं।
चार शादियां कर चुका युवक, तीन छोड़कर जा चुकी
युवक ने बताया कि परिवार के लोगों ने उसकी शादी नहीं की है। वह जैसे-तैसे जुगाड़ करके पत्नी लाता है तो परिवार के लोग उसकी पत्नी को भगा देते हैं। तीन बार भगा चुके हैं और चौथी पत्नी को भगाने का प्रयास कर रहे हैं। संदीप के मुताबिक वह दूसरे राज्यों से जुगाड़ बैठाकर पत्नी लेकर आता है तो उसके परिवार के लोग कान भरकर या धमकी लगाकर उसे भगा देते हैं।

वह अब तक चार पत्नियां ला चुका है। उसके परिवार के लाेग कुछ माह में ही तीन को भगा चुके हैं और अब चौथी पत्नी को भी भगाने का प्रयास कर रहे हैं। परिवार वालों की यातना से परेशान होकर कई बार तो उसको व उसकी पत्नी को दूसरों के घर जाकर शरण लेनी पड़ती है।

