अवैध धंधा:उदयपुरवाटी में खुली हैं बिना लाइसेंस की शराब दुकानें, खुदरा काउंटर बनाकर बेच रहे हैं एक-एक पव्वा

उदयपुरवाटीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
उदयपुरवाटी. टीटेड़ा के निकट शराब की अवैध दुकान।

कस्बे में इन दिनों अवैध रूप से शराब बेचने के लिए कई जगह अनाधिकृत रूप से काउंटर खोल दिए गए हैं। अधिकृत गोदाम के निकट भी अवैध रूप से काउंटर बना कर शराब बेची जा रही है। जानकारी के अनुसार आबकारी विभाग की ओर से नगर पालिका क्षेत्र में शराब बिक्री के लिए दो अधिकृत काउंटर हैं। विभाग की ओर से जमात में दादू पार्क के निकट तथा बस स्टैंड के निकट शराब बिक्री के लिए काउंटर हैं। शराब रखने के लिए घूमचक्कर के निकट गोदाम स्वीकृत है।

इस अधिकृत गोदाम के निकट ही शराब ठेकेदार ने अनाधिकृत रूप से शराब बिक्री के लिए काउंटर खोल रखा है। लोग यहां दिनभर बैठ कर शराब पीते रहते हैं। इसके अलावा शराब ठेकेदार ने टीटेड़ा व मल्यावाले मंदिर के निकट, जयपुर रोड पर तहसील से आगे, सात बत्ती सहित कई जगह शराब बेचने के लिए अनाधिकृत रूप से दुकानें खोल रखी हैं। कस्बे में अधिकृत व अनाधिकृत दुकानों पर देर रात तक शराब बिकती रहती है। अधिकृत दुकानों का शटर बंद कर सेल्समैन दुकान के अंदर बैठ जाता है। मुख्य दरवाजे के दूसरी तरफ होल से शराब बेची जाती है।

मैंने तीन दिन पहले ही ज्वाॅइन किया है। मुझे अनाधिकृत दुकानों के बारे में जानकारी नहीं है। जल्दी ही उदयपुरवाटी की विजिट करूंगा। अगर अनाधिकृत दुकानों पर शराब बिक रही है तो उनके खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जाएगी।
-राजेंद्र मीणा, सीआई आबकारी

