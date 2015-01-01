पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नामांकन:हनुमानगढ़ में 80, भादरा 95, नोहर 88, टिब्बी 57, रावतसर 56, संगरिया 47 प्रत्याशी मैदान में

भादरा4 घंटे पहले
पंचायत समिति क्षेत्र में 27 ब्लॉक के लिए 15 प्रत्याशियों ने अपने नामांकन पत्र वापस ले लिए। अब 95 उम्मीदवार अपनी किस्मत आजमा रहे हैं। अधिकांश ब्लॉकों में भाजपा, कांग्रेस व माकपा का तिकोना संघर्ष बनता नजर आ रहा है परन्तु तीनों ही पार्टियों से एक अलग होकर बना निर्दलीयों का एक गुट तिकोने संघर्ष को न केवल चौकाणा बनाता नजर आ रहा है पर सभी राजनैतिक दलों के समीकरणों को खराब करता नजर आ रहा है क्योंकि इस गुट में भादरा क्षेत्र की राजनीति के सेकंड फ्रंट लाइन के लोग शामिल है। कुल मिलाकर भादरा विधानसभा क्षेत्र में तीनों पार्टियों के साथ-साथ एक चौथा निर्दलीय गुट भी सक्रिय है और यह गुट भादरा पंचायत समिति चुनाव में एक महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका अदा कर सकता है।

रावतसर|पंचायती राज चुनाव में बुधवार को नाम वापसी के बाद 15 ब्लॉकों में कुल 56 प्रत्याशी चुनावी मैदान में हैं। इसमें कांग्रेस व भाजपा के 13-13 सदस्य हैं। कांग्रेस ने ब्लाॅक संख्या 6 व 11 तथा भाजपा ने ब्लाॅक संख्या 3 व 14 में अपना प्रत्याशी मैदान में नहीं उतारा। निर्वाचन अधिकारी शिवा चौधरी ने बताया कि बुधवार को 19 अभ्यर्थियों ने नामांकन वापस लिया था। अब ब्लॉक संख्या 1 से छह, ब्लाॅक संख्या 2 से छह, 3 से तीन, 4 से चार, 5 से तीन, 6 से चार, 7 से छह, 8 से पांच, 9 से दो, 10 से पांच, 11 से दो, 12 से तीन, 13 से दो, 14 से तीन तथा 15 से दो प्रत्याशी मैदान में है। पंचायत समिति के ब्लॉक संख्या 4 से निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी के रूप में नामांकन दाखिल करने वाली पूर्व नगरपालिका अध्यक्ष नीलम सहारण ने अपना नाम वापस ले लिया है।

संगरिया|पंचायत समिति सदस्य चुनाव के लिए बुधवार को चुनाव चिह्न आवंटन के साथ नाम निर्देशन की प्रक्रिया संपन्न हो गई है। रिटर्निंग अधिकारी सत्यनारायण सुथार ने बताया कि बुधवार को नाम वापसी के बाद पंचायत समिति सदस्य के 15 जोन में कुल 47 उम्मीदवार चुनाव लड़ रहे हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि 14 निर्दलीय प्रत्याशियों ने अपना नामांकन वापस ले लिया। चुनाव लड़ने वालों में 15 उम्मीदवार कांग्रेस, 15 भाजपा, तीन बसपा, दो माकपा, एक आरएलपी एवं शेष 11 निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी हैं। उम्मीदवारों में 31 महिलाएं तथा 16 पुरुष हैं। सभी प्रत्याशियों को चुनाव चिह्नों का आवंटन कर दिया गया है। मतदान 1 दिसम्बर को प्रातः 7.30 बजे से शाम 5 बजे तक होगा। प्रधान पद सामान्य महिला के लिए सुरक्षित है।

टिब्बी|बुधवार को 4 निर्दलीय के नाम वापसी के बाद 57 प्रत्याशियों को चुनाव चिन्ह का आवंटन किया गया। एसडीएम मांगीलाल सुथार ने बताया कि योग्य 61 प्रत्याशी में से ब्लॉक 5 से कुलदीप सिंह, ब्लॉक 9 में धनपत राम, ब्लॉक 13 में अजय कुमार, ब्लॉक 15 में सरोज ने आवेदन वापस लिया। जिसके बाद 57 प्रत्याशी मैदान में हैं। 57 में से बीजेपी के 17, कांग्रेस के 16, बीएसपी के 9, माकपा के 4 व निर्दलीय 11 उम्मीदवार मैदान में है। जिन्हें चुनाव चिन्ह का आवंटन किया गया।

नोहर|पंचायत चुनावों को लेकर नाम वापसी व प्रत्याशियों को निशान आवंटन का कार्य बुधवार को पूरा हो गया। बुधवार को नामांकन वापसी के दिन 19 प्रत्याशियों ने नाम वापिस लिए। नामांकन वापसी कि प्रक्रिया पूरी होने के बाद अब नोहर पंचायत समिति क्षेत्र के 27 ब्लॉकों में 88 उम्मीदवार चुनाव मैदान में रहे हैं।

