गिरफ्तारी:दुर्घटना में घायल महिला की मौत, दोषी चालक की गिरफ्तारी की मांग पर अड़े ग्रामीण, पुलिस-प्रशासन व विधायक की समझाइश के बाद हुआ दाह संस्कार

भादरा4 घंटे पहले
सड़क दुर्घटना में घायल निनाण गांव की महिला विमला पत्नी महेंद्र कुम्हार 25 वर्ष की अग्रोहा अस्पताल में शुक्रवार देर रात इलाज के दौरान मौत हो गई। अग्रोहा में इलाज के चलते महिला की मौत के बाद अग्रोहा चिकित्सालय ने उसे कोरोना पॉजिटिव बताकर परिजनों को सौंप दिया। इसके बाद हिसार कंट्रोल रूम से सूचना मिलने के बाद भिरानी पुलिस ने मौके पर पहुंचकर महिला की कोविड-19 गाइडलाइन के अनुसार दाह संस्कार की तैयारियां की किंतु ग्रामीणों ने महिला की मौत दुर्घटना से होना बताते हुए दुर्घटना के दोषियों को गिरफ्तार करने, उचित कार्रवाई करने की मांग को लेकर दाह संस्कार पर ऐतराज जता दिया।

मौके पर बड़ी संख्या में ग्रामीण एकत्रित हो गए, जिसकी सूचना मिलने पर भादरा विधायक बलवान पूनियां भी निनाण गांव पहुंचे। बाद में पुलिस, प्रशासन व विधायक की समझाइश के बाद महिला का दाह संस्कार किया गया। जानकारी अनुसार इस घटना को लेकर जयपाल पुत्र मालूराम कुम्हार निवासी निनाण ने भिरानी पुलिस थाना में मामला दर्ज कराया था कि 31 अक्टूबर को उसका भाई महेंद्र व राजेंद्र ,भाभी विमला शाम 6 बजे ऊंट गाड़ी से खेत से लौट रहे थे कि मुख्य रोड चिमनी भट्टे के पास जब ऊंट गाड़ी पहुंची तो पीछे से तेज गति व लापरवाही से अनियंत्रित स्विफ्ट कार ने ऊंट गाड़ी को टक्कर मारी, जिससे ऊंट गाड़ी क्षतिग्रस्त हो

गई और उसकी भाभी विमला को गंभीर चोट आने के साथ रीड की हड्डी टूट गई। विमला को छानीबड़ी चिकित्सालय ले जाया गया, उसके बाद भादरा फिर हिसार के चूड़ामणी हॉस्पिटल के बाद अग्रोहा हॉस्पिटल ले जाया गया, जहां उपचार के चलते महिला की मौत हो गई। प्राथमिकी के अनुसार उक्त गाड़ी हरियाणा निवासी जुग लाल की है जो जोगीवाला से छानीबड़ी बारात में शामिल होने गई थी।

