आरोप:पूर्व सरपंच और जलदाय विभाग कर्मचारी पर फर्जी स्टॉक रजिस्टर तैयार कर गबन करने का आरोप

भादरा5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

छानीबड़ी के विकास चौधरी पुत्र नत्थूराम जाट ने पुलिस थाना रिपोर्ट दी है। जलदाय विभाग के कर्मी प्रताप सिंह बेनीवाल व पूर्व सरपंच नत्थूराम पुत्र गंगाराम निवासी छानीबड़ी व अन्य लोगों ने कूटरचित दस्तावेज तैयार कर राजकोष का गबन किया है। दरअसल, विकास चौधरी ने छानीबड़ी जलघर में सबमर्सिबल पंप निर्माण कार्य में हुए भ्रष्टाचार के संबंध में एक परिवाद दर्ज करवाया था।

इसमें आरोपी नत्थूराम को बचाने के लिए जलदाय विभाग भादरा के कर्मचारियों ने 1 लाख 9 हजार 919 रुपए का फर्जी स्टॉक रजिस्टर तैयार कर गबन किया। इस संबंध में विकास ने राजस्थान संपर्क पोर्टल पर परिवाद दर्ज करवाया था। इस पर अधिशासी अभियंता नोहर ने तीन सदस्यीय जांच कमेटी गठित कर जांच के आदेश दिए। इस पर प्रताप सिंह ने बयान में बताया कि इस स्टॉक रजिस्टर में प्रविष्ठियां करने के लिए

2019 में कनिष्ठ अभियंता रहे कृष्ण कुमार धारीवाल ने मौखिक आदेश दिया था। उनके कहने पर 2014 की तारीखों में स्टॉक रजिस्टर तैयार किया था। जांच रिपोर्ट में कनिष्ठ अभियंता रहे अशोक कुमार मीणा ने बताया कि स्टॉक रजिस्टर में 21 अक्टूबर 2016 तक प्रविष्टियां नहीं थी। उनके इस कार्यालय से तबादले के बाद किसी ने ये कूटरचित दस्तावेज तैयार किए हैं। जांच रिपोर्ट में साबित होता है कि स्टॉक रजिस्टर में कूटरचना

विभाग के भादरा कार्यालय में वर्ष 2019 में की गई है। शिकायत में नत्थूराम को बचाने के आशय से प्रताप सिंह व अन्य ने नत्थूराम के साथ एक राय होकर कूटरचित दस्तावेज तैयार राजकोष के गबन किया है। पुलिस ने आरोपियों के खिलाफ धोखाधड़ी का केस दर्ज किया है।

