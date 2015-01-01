पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शक्ति संगठन:बहना दूज पर कार्यक्रम, महिलाओं को संगठित करना उद्देश्य,भादरा के एकल नारी शक्ति संगठन ने मनाया उत्सव, वक्ताओं ने दिया सर्वधर्म सद‌्भावना का संदेश

भादरा3 घंटे पहले
एकल नारी शक्ति संगठन भादरा शाखा की ओर से मंगलवार को आर्य समाज भवन में बहना दूज उत्सव का आयोजन किया गया। कार्यक्रम के मुख्य अतिथि बलवंत सैनी वीडीएस ग्रुप थे, जबकि विशिष्ट अतिथि रवींद्रप्रताप सांखला, अति विशिष्ट अतिथि नेहरू युवा ग्रामीण विकास समिति के अध्यक्ष वीरेंद्र नेहरा थे। कार्यक्रम को संबोधित करते हुए संगठन की जिलाध्यक्ष रेखा शर्मा ने कहा कि संगठन का मुख्य उद्देश्य एकल महिलाओं को संगठित कर उनकी समस्याअाें का समाधान करना, हिंसा व अत्याचार से मुक्ति दिलाना, सरकारी योजनाओं की महिलाओं को जानकारी देना है।

आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ता संजू गौड़ ने कहा कि बहना दूज कार्यक्रम एक सर्वधर्म सद‌्भावना का कार्यक्रम है, जो इंसानियत का संदेश देता है। जुलफेन शेख ने एकल नारी संगठन का परिचय देते हुए महिला एकता पर बल दिया। अनिल नाई ने मुख्यमंत्री के नाम महिलाओं का मांग-पत्र पढ़कर सुनाया, जिसमें महिलाओं का नाम खाद्य सुरक्षा से जोड़ने, एकल महिलाओं को आवास उपलब्ध कराने की मांग की गई।

