पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कार्रवाई:बिजली कर्मियों से अभद्र व्यवहार कर धमकी देने वाले के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की मांग

भादरा5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जोधपुर विद्युत वितरण निगम लिमिटेड भादरा के कर्मचारियों ने रतनपुरा गांव में बकाया वसूली करने करने गए विद्युतकर्मियों से गाली-गलौज कर जान से मारने की धमकी देने वाले व्यक्ति के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करने की मांग की है। विद्युत कर्मचारियों ने बताया कि विभाग के कर्मचारी रमेश लांबा, सतवीर छिंपा, विजेंद्र पूनियां राजस्व वसूली के लिए रतनपुरा शंकर दयाल गोस्वामी के घर बकाया राशि 13254 की वसूली के लिए गए थे। घर पर कोई नहीं होने पर उपभोक्ता के मोबाइल पर निगम कार्मिक विजेंद्र पूनियां द्वारा सूचना दी गई पर उपभोक्ता ने बिल जमा कराने से इंकार कर दिया।

कार्मिक द्वारा समझाइश करने पर उल्टा उपभोक्ता ने कार्मिक को हाईकोर्ट का हवाला देते हुए गाली-गलौज करना शुरू कर दिया तथा राजस्व वसूली टीम को धमकी दी। निगम कार्मिकों का कहना है कि उक्त उपभोक्ता पूर्व में भी कार्मिकों से अभद्र व्यवहार कर चुका है। पुलिस थाने पर एकत्रित विद्युतकर्मियों द्वारा रोष प्रकट किया गया कि निगम कर्मचारियों ने 30 अक्टूबर को कार्रवाई के लिए प्रार्थना पत्र दिया था पर भादरा पुलिस ने कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन हो गए हैं, लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं या वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें