चर्चा:मार्च के 15 दिन के स्थगित वेतन के भुगतान न करने सहित सरकार के निर्णयों पर शिक्षकों ने जताया विरोध

भादरा4 घंटे पहले
  • शिक्षक संघ शेखावत भादरा शाखा की बैठक में विभिन्न मुद्दों पर हुई चर्चा, आंदोलन का निर्णय

राजस्थान शिक्षक संघ शेखावत की भादरा उपशाखा के शिक्षकों की बैठक मंगलवार को गांधीपार्क में अध्यक्ष नरेन्द्र कस्वां व मंत्री ताराचंद सांसी की अध्यक्षता में हुई। बैठक मे शिक्षकों ने मार्च के पन्द्रह दिन के स्थगित वेतन के भुगतान न करने, दीपावली बोनस एकमुश्त भुगतान करने, 2004 के बाद नियुक्ति कार्मिक को 75 प्रतिशत बोनस के लिए अलग से व्यवस्था जैसे सब्जबाग दिखाने संबंधित सरकार के निर्णय का विरोध किया।

बीएलओ सुभाष धेतरवाल व ओम रेपसवाल ने वन नेशन वन राशन कार्ड के विरोध में एक संघर्ष समिति का गठन किया जाकर सिर्फ राशनकार्ड से आधार सीडिंग के कार्य एवं बीएलओ से शिक्षकों को हटाने का ही विरोध करने का प्रस्ताव रखा। बीएलओ संघर्ष समिति को शिक्षक संघ शेखावत का समर्थन होगा। बैठक में पीईईओ द्वारा शिक्षकों के कार्यों को लटकाने तथा सीबीईओ कार्यालय द्वारा लंबित प्रकरणों का निस्तारण न करने जैसे कार्यों पर चर्चा की गई। बैठक में आनंद राजेरा, हनुमान स्वामी, सुभाष सऊ, प्रदीप शर्मा, वीरेंद्र पूनियां, संजय चौहान, राजेश जांगिड़, योगेश जोशी, नरेंद्र पूनियाँ, मोती सिंह बराला, योगेश शर्मा, हरिकृष्ण घासोलिया आदि मौजूद थे।

