गांव सूरांवाली का मामला:गाड़ियों में सवार होकर आए 9 जनों ने गंडासियों लाठियों से हमला किया, इलाज के दौरान मौत

गोलूवाला5 घंटे पहले
  • शराब ठेके पर विवाद के चलते हत्या, केस

शराब ठेके पर हुए विवाद के चलते बुधवार देर शाम गाड़ियों में सवार होकर आए 9 लोगों ने पीट-पीट कर एक जने की हत्या कर दी। पुलिस ने गांव सूरावाली के वार्ड 1 निवासी मृतक जिया राम पुत्र किसना राम का पोस्टमार्टम करवा शव परिजनों को सौंप दिया है।

इस संबंध में मृतक के भाई भगीरथ पुत्र किसना राम की रिपोर्ट पर मामला दर्ज किया गया है। पुलिस ने तत्परता दिखाते हुए मामले में आरोपी दो जनों को राउंडअप कर लिया है। शेष की गिरफ्तारी के प्रयास जारी है। मामले की जांच कर रहे एसएचओ ओमप्रकाश सुथार के अनुसार चार टीमें अलग-अलग दिशाओं में गिरफ्तारी के प्रयास कर रही है। एफआईआर के अनुसार मृतक जिया राम के भाई भगीरथ पुत्र किशना राम का आरोप है कि बुधवार रात 8:30 बजे उसका भाई जिया राम उसके पास बैठा हथाई कर रहा था।

इतने में वहां बबलू पुत्र भगीरथ नायक, प्रकाश, प्रकाश का लड़का रवि, किसिया उर्फ चंद्रभान पुत्र पाला राम, सुनील पुत्र तेजाराम, सुरेंद्र पुत्र पृथ्वीराज, बबलू पुत्र नोपाराम, मोहनलाल पुत्र बिरुराम, अजय पुत्र मोहनलाल गाड़ियों में सवार होकर आए और हमारे परिवार के संदीप और चंद्रभान के बारे में पूछने लगे। ताव में आकर भाई जिया राम पर लाठियों और गंडासियों से हमला कर दिया। जिया राम को पहले सामने वाले अर्जुन के घर उठाकर ले गए। वहां मारपीट की।

बाद में बबलू की गाड़ी में जिया राम को डालकर उठा ले गए। पीछा करने पर अधमरी हालत में सुरावाली से कैंचियां मार्ग पर एबीसी भट्ठे के पास पटककर फरार हो गए। परिजनों की ओर से इलाज के लिए गोलूवाला के बाद हनुमानगढ़ ले जाया गया गया, जहां जिया राम की मौत हो गई।

मृतक के भाई की रिपोर्ट पर केस दर्ज
बताया जा रहा है कि दोनों परिवारों में पहले से रंजिश चल रही थी। मामला दर्ज करवा रहे भगीरथ का आरोप है कि उसका भतीजा चंद्रभान पीछे दो-तीन महीने पहले ठेके पर शराब लेने गया था। तब दस रुपए कम होने पर ठेके पर काम करने वाले एवं हत्या के मामले के आरोपी बबलू उर्फ रजत ने चन्द्रभान के साथ मारपीट की थी। तब पंचायत में बैठकर इनका राजीनामा हो गया था लेकिन दोनों तरफ टसनबाजी चल रही थी वहीं हत्या का कारण बनी।

