बैठक:गाेलूवाला थाना में सीएलजी की बैठक, नशे और समस्याओं पर हुई चर्चा

गोलूवाला4 घंटे पहले
  • सीएलजी सदस्यों ने सड़क किनारे पड़ी बजरी को हटा ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था में सुधार करने, मोड़ पर पेड़ हटवाने के उठाए मुद्दे

पुलिस थाना परिसर में सीएलजी की बैठक मंगलवार को थाना प्रभारी ओमप्रकाश सुथार की अध्यक्षता में हुई। एसएचओ ओमप्रकाश सुथार ने सीएलजी सदस्यों को विश्वास दिलवाया कि उनकी प्राथमिकता नशे को जड़ से खत्म करने की होगी। आमजन किसी प्रकार की नशे से संबंधित जानकारी उन्हें व्यक्तिगत रूप से दे सकते हैं, ताकि नशे में लिप्त अपराधियों पर नकेल कसी जा सके।

खासतौर पर मेडिकल नशे से दूर रहने की अपील युवाओं से करते हुए सुथार ने कहा कि कानून व्यवस्था बनाए रखने के लिए पुलिस लगातार आपराधिक प्रवृत्ति वाले लोगों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करती रहेगी। बैठक में व्यापारी भीम निवाद ने सड़क किनारे विभिन्न मोड़ों पर लगे पेड़ों को प्रशासन की अनुमति से हटाने की मांग की, ताकि दुर्घटनाओं पर लगाम लग सके।

शिव डेलू ने ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था में सुधार करने, प्रभुदयाल धत्तरवाल ने सड़क किनारे पड़ी बजरी व ग्रिट सामग्रियों को हटाने की मांग की। थाना प्रभारी ओमप्रकाश सुथार ने इन समस्याओं को तुरंत रूप से सुधार करने का विश्वास दिलाया। वहीं थाना प्रभारी ने थाना परिसर के सौंदर्यीकरण के लिए प्रबुद्ध लोगों से सुझाव मांगे। बैठक में सरदार भगतसिंह कॉलेज के निदेशक विजयसिंह पूनियां, सुखदेवसिंह जाखड़, किरयाना एसाेसिएशन अध्यक्ष प्रेम गोदारा, जगतपाल निवाद, शयामलाल धानक सहित अन्य सीएलजी मेंबर मौजूद थे।

