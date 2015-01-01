पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:पैदल गश्ती दल करेगा रात्रि गश्त, नशे के खिलाफ जारी रहेगा अिभयान: थाना प्रभारी

गोलूवाला3 घंटे पहले
  • अभियान प्रहार के तहत गाेलूवाला व्यापार मंडल भवन में हुई बैठक

बीकानेर रेंज आईजी के निर्देशन में नशे के विरुद्ध चल रहे प्रहार अभियान के तहत मंगलवार को व्यापार मंडल भवन में बैठक हुई। बैठक को संबोधित करते हुए थाना प्रभारी ओमप्रकाश सुथार ने बताया कि समाज में फैल रहे नशे के विरुद्ध अगर लोग एक नहीं हुए तो आने वाले समय में इसके परिणाम बहुत गंभीर साबित होंगे। सुथार ने बताया कि पुलिस नशा तस्करों को चिह्नित कर उनके खिलाफ लगातार कार्रवाई कर रही है और यह अभियान आगे भी इसी गति से जारी रहेगा ताकि समाज को नशा मुक्त बनाया जा सके। इस दौरान थाना प्रभारी ने व्यापारियों से कस्बे में कैमरे लगाने के लिए सहयोग कि अपील की ताकि अपराधों पर समय रहते अंकुश लगाया जा सके। इन्होंने कहा कि आमजन भी संदिग्ध लोगों व नशा तस्करों की जानकारी उन्हें मोबाइल पर दे।

जानकारी देने वाले का नाम गोपनीय रखा जाएगा। साथ ही इन्होंने अपील की कि अगर क्षेत्र में कोई भी नशा करने वाला व्यक्ति अपनी स्वेच्छा से नशा छोड़ना चाहे तो उनका बिना किसी राशि के ट्रीटमेंट किया जाएगा। थानाप्रभारी ने कहा कि कस्बे में रात्रि गश्त के लिए स्पेशल पैदल गश्ती दल का गठन किया जाएगा व सिविल ड्रेस में जवानों को उतारा जाएगा। अंत में व्यापार मंडल अध्यक्ष राकेश ढाका के द्वारा थाना प्रभारी का शॉल ओढ़ाकर सम्मान किया गया। बैठक में व्यापार मंडल अध्यक्ष राकेश ढाका, भीम निवाद, मदन जांगू, संजीव गर्ग, बलराम निवाद, सुरेश सहारण, प्रेम ढाका सहित आदि व्यापारी मौजूद रहे।

