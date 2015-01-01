पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

एकता का परिचय:हांसलिया से किसानों का दल दिल्ली रवाना, अभिनंदन करके दी विदाई

गोलूवाला4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

गांव हंसलिया से मंगलवार को लगभग एक दर्जन किसान दिल्ली में चल रहे किसान धरनास्थल की ओर रवाना हुए। ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली लेकर दिल्ली रवाना होने से पहले किसानों ने पूरे जोश और दमखम के साथ एकता का परिचय दिया। उनका कहना था कि सरकार किसानों के साथ सही व्यवहार नहीं कर रही। जरूरत पड़ी तो किसान परिवाराें का हर बच्चा दिल्ली की सड़कों पर मिलेगा। दिल्ली रवाना होने वालों में गुरुभगत सिंह, मनप्रीत सिंह, रूपसिंह, छिंदासिंह, गुरलाल सिंह, सुखदीप सिंह, गुरसेवक सिंह, सुखबीर सिंह, बलजिंदर सिंह, गुरमीत सिंह, बहादुर सिंह, हरदीप सिंह शामिल थे। इस दौरान पूर्व सरपंच इस्माइल खान, पूर्व पंचायत समिति सदस्य जगजीत सिंह, श्रवण सिंह, फूल सिंह, गुरचरण सिंह, गुरसेवक सिंह ने किसानों काे फूल माला पहनाकर रवानगी दी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसांसद के ड्राइवर थे, लॉकडाउन में नौकरी गई तो राजमा-चावल बेचने लगे; अब एक लाख रु. महीना टर्नओवर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें