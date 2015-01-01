पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:मेगा हाइवे पर ओवर स्पीड दो वाहनों की भिड़ंत में 1 महिला की मौत, 13 जने घायल, 3 की हालत गंभीर

हनुमानगढ़4 घंटे पहले
हादसे में मौत
  • हनुमानगढ़ से बुधवालिया लौट रहे थे बोलेरो सवार 11 जने, क्रेटा सवार 3 जने जा रहे थे पंजाब

मेगा हाइवे पर गांव मैनावाली पुलिया के पास रविवार शाम को दो वाहनों की भिड़ंत में एक बुजुर्ग महिला की मौत हो गई जबकि 13 जने घायल हो गए। इसमें 3 जनों की हालत गंभीर बनी हुई है। वाहनों की भिड़ंत इतनी भीषण हुई कि दोनों वाहनों का आगे का हिस्सा चकनाचूर हो गया। इसमें दो जने एक कार में बुरी तरह से फंस गए जिनको पुलिसकर्मियों ने कड़ी मशक्कत से बाहर निकाला।

घायलों को टाउन स्थित जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया। प्रारंभिक तौर पर हादसे का कारण ओवर स्पीड होना माना जा रहा है। जानकारी के अनुसार शाम करीब 6 बजे हनुमानगढ़ से बुधवालिया लौट रही एक बोलेरो गाड़ी की रावतसर की तरफ से आ रही क्रेटा गाड़ी से टक्कर हो गई। आमने-सामने की टक्कर में बोलेरो सवार 11 जने एवं क्रेटा सवार पंजाब के रहने वाले 3 जने घायल हो गए।

दोनों गाड़ियों की भिड़ंत से हुए धमाके की आवाज सुनकर आसपास के लोग मौके पर एकत्रित हो गए। वहीं सड़क के दोनों तरफ वाहनों की कतार लग गई। इस पर लखूवाली चौकी के हैड कांस्टेबल प्रद्युमन ने मौके पर पहुंचकर ग्रामीणों की मदद से घायलों को अस्पताल भिजवाया। इस बीच एक वाहन में फंसे 2 जनों को कड़ी मशक्कत से बाहर निकाला गया। सीआई रमेशचंद्र माचरा ने पहले घटनास्थल फिर अस्पताल पहुंचकर जायजा लिया।

ये हैं मृतक और घायल: हादसे में गंभीर घायल बोलेरो में सवार रुकमा देवी(65) पत्नी लालचंद नायक निवासी बुधवालिया को जिला अस्पताल में डॉक्टर्स ने मृत घोषित कर दिया। वहीं गांव बुधवालिया के ही रहने वाले के मुखराम नायक(40), कपिल शर्मा(35), भागीरथ नायक(42), सुभाष मेघवाल (35), पारी देवी(46), सुनीता नायक(38), राजबाला(33), शांति देवी(35), कृष्ण नायक (47), भजनलाल(40) गंभीर चोटें आने पर जिला अस्पताल में उपचाराधीन हैं। वहीं क्रेटा गाड़ी सवार घायल राहुल(28) निवासी मलकाना मोहल्ला फाजिल्का, विनिश ग्रोवर (27) निवासी केवीएम स्टेट कॉलोनी फिरोजपुर एवं अक्षय कुमार(25) निवासी फिरोजपुर पंजाब उपचाराधीन हैं।

