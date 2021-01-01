पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एग्जिट पोल पालिका चुनाव 2021:भास्कर के 10 रिपोर्टर्स एवं प्रतिनिधियों ने 5 नगर पालिकाओं में वोटरों से जाने रुझान

  • 5 में से 1-1 पालिका में भाजपा-कांग्रेस, 3 निर्दलीय

जिले की पांच नगर पालिकाओं में रविवार सुबह 11 बजे तक सभी परिणाम घोषित हो जाएंगे। मतदान के बाद भास्कर के 10 संवाददाताओं और प्रतिनिधियों ने पांचों नगर पालिकाओं में जाकर मतदाताओं से रुझान जाने। ऐसे में यह सामने आया कि इस बार भादरा नगर पालिका निर्दलीय के हाथ जा सकती है तो वहीं नोहर में कांग्रेस को बहुमत मिल सकता है।

इसी तरह पीलीबंगा में भाजपा निर्दलीयों के सहयोग से किंग बन सकती है क्योंकि यहां कांग्रेस में सही टिकट वितरण नहीं होने का फायदा भाजपा उठा सकती है। इसी तरह संगरिया में निर्दलीयों के सहयोग से दोनों प्रमुख दल बोर्ड बनाने में जुटे हैं लेकिन सिंबल पर कम प्रत्याशी उतारने वाली भाजपा को इसका नुकसान झेलना पड़ सकता है तो वहीं रावतसर में निर्दलीय ही दोनों प्रमुख दलों की दिशा और दशा तय करेंगे।

भादरा: अध्यक्ष बनाने में निर्दलीय होंगे किंग मेकर
वार्ड|40 भाजपा 15 माकपा व कांग्रेस 15 निर्दलीय 10 - 40 वार्डों में भाजपा ने 17, माकपा ने 16 व कांग्रेस ने 7 वार्डों में सिंबल के साथ प्रत्याशी उतारे हैं। इसमें से वार्ड 9 से कांग्रेस के अनवर कुरैशी और वार्ड 30 में भाजपा के समर्थन से लक्ष्मीदेवी महिपाल निर्विरोध निर्वाचित होने में कामयाब हो गए। भादरा नगरपालिका में अध्यक्ष पद के लिए 21 पार्षदों का जादुई आंकड़ा होना आवश्यक है। जहां तक अध्यक्ष पद का अनुमान है यहां पूर्व नगरपालिका अध्यक्ष हाजी दाऊद खां कुरैशी माकपा के समर्थन से बोर्ड बनाने की कवायद में हैं तो भाजपा निर्दलीयों के सहारे बोर्ड बनाने की कवायद में जुटी है।

वहीं बद्रीप्रसाद सैनी के परिवार व उनके समर्थन से जीत रहे तीन निर्दलीय भी इस बार भादरा नगरपालिका का अध्यक्ष बनाने में किंग मेकर की भूमिका निभा सकते हैं। जहां तक सीटों का सवाल है, यहां भाजपा व भाजपा समर्थित निर्दलीयों को 15, माकपा व हाजी दाऊद खां कुरैशी एवं उनके समर्थित निर्दलीयों को भी 15-15 सीटें मिल रही है, शेष 10 निर्दलीय भादरा नगरपालिका क्षेत्र से जीतते नजर आ रहे हैं।

नोहर: कांग्रेस बना सकती है पूर्ण बहुमत से बोर्ड
वार्ड 40 भाजपा 4 कांग्रेस 26 निर्दलीय 10 - पार्षद पदों का परिणाम आने से पहले ही भाजपा व कांग्रेस ने पालिकाध्यक्ष बनाने के लिए अपने-अपने स्तर पर प्रयास तेज कर दिए हैं। कांग्रेस व भाजपा ने पार्षद प्रत्याशियों की बाड़ेबंदी की है। भाजपा ने पार्टी के अलावा समर्थित निर्दलीय प्रत्याशियों को जयपुर के किसी रिसोर्ट में ठहराया है।

40 वार्डों में भाजपा ने केवल 7 ही सीटों पर अपने उम्मीदवार उतारे हैं। इस कारण भाजपा का सारा दारोमदार निर्दलीयों के भरोसे हैं। पालिका चुनावों में कांग्रेस का अधिकांश सीटों पर मुकाबला निर्दलीयों के साथ ही था। वहीं भाजपा दावा कर रही है कि राजनैतिक समीकरणों को देखते हुए 7 वार्डों में पार्टी के सिंबल दिए गए, शेष वार्डों में निर्दलीयों को समर्थन दिया गया। कांग्रेस ने 38 वार्डों में पार्टी के सिंबल पर प्रत्याशी खड़े किए। कांग्रेस विधायक अमित चाचाण पूर्ण बहुमत से बोर्ड बनाने की जुगत में है। भाजपा 3-4 वार्डों में तो कांग्रेस 25-26 वार्डों में एवं निर्दलीय 10 वार्डों में जीत सकते हैं।

रावतसर: निर्दलीय के सहयोग से सजेगा ताज
वार्ड 35 भाजपा 6-7 कांग्रेस 11-12 निर्दलीय 12-13 - नगर पालिका चुनाव में मतदान होने के बाद भाजपा व कांग्रेस दोनों पार्टियां बाड़ाबंदी में जुट गई। दोनों पार्टियों ने अपने संभावित विजेता उम्मीदवारों व कुछ निर्दलीय उम्मीदवारों को भी बाड़ाबंदी में रखा है। हालांकि आधा दर्जन निर्दलीय उम्मीदवार अपने स्तर पर ही भूमिगत हो गए हैं। सूत्रों के अनुसार जिस पार्टी का चेयरमैन बनता नजर आएगा संभवतया वे उन्हें अपना समर्थन देंगे। निर्विरोध रूप से चयनित दो उम्मीदवारों ने भी बाड़ाबंदी में जाने से इंकार कर दिया। पार्टियां प्रत्याशियों को नगर पालिका उपाध्यक्ष पद का भी कह रही है।

भाजपा की टिकट पर 6 से 7 प्रत्याशी जीतते नजर आ रहे हैं वहीं कांग्रेस में यह आंकड़ा 11 से 12 के बीच तथा निर्दलीय उम्मीदवार एक दर्जन से अधिक जीत कर आने की संभावना है। कुल मिलाकर बाजी निर्दलीय विजेताओं के हाथ में ही रहती नजर आ रही है। पिछले चुनावों की बात करें तो यहां कांग्रेस का बोर्ड रहा है। ऐसे में भाजपा भी अपनी तरफ से पूरा जोर लगा रही है।​​​​​​​

संगरिया: निर्दलीय बिगाड़ेंगे दोनों दलों के समीकरण

वार्ड 35 भाजपा 1-2 कांग्रेस 9-10 निर्दलीय 24-25 - प्रत्याशियों की बाड़ेबंदी दोनों पार्टियों ने शुरू कर दी। पीसीसी सदस्य शबनम गोदारा बोर्ड बनाने के प्रयास में है। वहीं भाजपा की ओर से पूर्व पालिकाध्यक्ष व पूर्व जिलाध्यक्ष भाजपा प्रदीप बेनीवाल बोर्ड बनाने में लगे हुए हैं। पालिका अध्यक्ष बनाने की दौड़ में निर्दलीय भी तीसरे गुट के रूप में प्रयास कर रहे हैं।

35 वार्डों में कांग्रेस ने 18 सीटों पर प्रत्याशी खड़े किए गए थे वहीं 17 वार्डों में पार्टी के समर्थित प्रत्याशी थे। इसके कारण कांग्रेस को करीबन 9 से 10 टिकटों पर जीत हासिल होने की संभावना है। वहीं बीजेपी ने 35 में से 3 सीटें व 32 सीटों पर भाजपा समर्थित उम्मीदवार खड़े किए हुए थे। ऐसे में निर्दलीयों की भूमिका बोर्ड बनाने में बहुत खास और अहम रहेगी। 35 वार्डों में कुल 121 प्रत्याशी है। जिसमें से 18 कांग्रेस और तीन बीजेपी प्रत्याशी है। 100 प्रत्याशी निर्दलीय रूप में चुनाव लड़ रहे हैं।

पीलीबंगा: कांग्रेस में टिकट वितरण का लाभ भाजपा को
वार्ड 35 भाजपा 13-14 कांग्रेस 10 निर्दलीय 11 - विधायक धर्मेंद्र मोची की अध्यक्षता में देर शाम को हुई पार्टी की बैठक के पश्चात पालिका क्षेत्र के अधिकांश पार्टी उम्मीदवारों को वरिष्ठ भाजपा नेता एवं पीलीबंगा पालिका क्षेत्र के भाजपा के मीडिया प्रभारी अरविंद जोशी के साथ सूरतगढ़ के पास किसी होटल में ले जाया गया। जबकि शुक्रवार को कांग्रेस के अधिकतर जिताऊ उम्मीदवार अपने घरों में मतदान पर समीक्षा करते नजर आए।

हालांकि कांग्रेस के स्थानीय नेता कुछ पार्षदों की बाड़ेबंदी किए जाने का दावा करते रहे परंतु भास्कर ने जब कांग्रेस के प्रमुख उम्मीदवारों से मोबाइल पर संपर्क साधा तो उन्होंने अपने अपने घरों में होने की बात कही। यहां भाजपा 13 से 14 तो कांग्रेस 10 और 11 निर्दलीय जीतने के संकेत हैं। ऐसे में भाजपा अपना बोर्ड बना सकती है। कांग्रेस में गलत टिकट वितरण का फायदा भाजपा को मिल सकता है।​​​​​​​

प्रदेश सचिव एवं जिला प्रभारी आज हनुमानगढ़ आएंगे, कांग्रेस नेताओं के साथ करेंगे चर्चा

​​​​​​​. राज्य में सत्तारूढ़ कांग्रेस पार्टी ने जिले की पांचों पालिकाओं में बोर्ड बनाने के प्रयास तेज कर दिए हैं। इसलिए प्रदेश स्तरीय नेताओं को कमान सौंपी गई है। मतगणना से पहले ही प्रदेश पदाधिकारी पार्टी के पालिकाध्यक्ष बनाने की जुगत बैठा रहे हैं। प्रदेश सचिव एवं हनुमानगढ़ के जिला प्रभारी जिया उर रहमान आरिफ शनिवार को हनुमानगढ़ पहुंचेंगे। वे पार्टी के पदाधिकारियों से चर्चा कर आगामी रणनीति तय करेंगे।

मतदान के तुरंत बाद भाजपा ने कांग्रेस ने प्रत्याशियों की बाड़ेबंदी कर ली है। अधिकांश प्रत्याशियों को दोनों पार्टियां बाड़ेबंदी में भेज चुकी है। कई जिताऊ निर्दलीय उम्मीदवारों को भी भाजपा-कांग्रेस ने बाड़ेबंदी में भेजा है। रविवार को परिणाम आने के बाद निर्दलीय पार्षद भी अपने स्तर पर बोर्ड बनाने को लेकर सक्रिय होंगे, इसकी भी संभावना जताई जा रही है।

