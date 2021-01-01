पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

फर्जीवाड़ा:मनरेगा में श्रमिकों की फर्जी हाजिरी लगाने पर 18 मेट ब्लैक लिस्ट

हनुमानगढ़2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

मनरेगा में श्रमिकों की फर्जी हाजिरी लगाने का खेल लगातार चल रहा है। अब तक 50 से अधिक मेट ब्लैक लिस्ट किए जा चुके हैं, फिर भी विभिन्न स्थानों पर मजदूरों की फर्जी हाजिरी लगाई जा रही है। जिला परिषद के सीईओ रामनिवास जाट ने जिले की विभिन्न पंचायतों के 18 मेटों को ब्लैक लिस्ट करने के निर्देश दिए हैं।

हनुमानगढ़ पंचायत समिति के बीडीओ को नवां पंचायत के मेट रबिना, किशोरीलाल, पीलीबंगा बीडीओ को पंचायत 11 एसटीबी के मेट मोहनलाल, संतोष देवी, गुरमीत कौर, सोमा देवी, हरबंस सिंह, पाल सिंह व पंचायत रामपुरा के मेट कालीचरण को ब्लैक लिस्ट करने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं।

सीईओ रामनिवास जाट ने नोहर पंचायत समिति के बीडीओ को पत्र लिखकर ग्राम पंचायत दलपतपुरा की मेट सरोज, ललानियां के मेट विनोद कुमार, ग्राम पंचायत बरवाली के मेट विक्की, अरड़की के मेट कुलदीप व दाताराम, बलवान, ग्राम पंचायत मंदरपुरा के मेट सत्यनारायण, टिब्बी पंचायत समिति के बीडीओ को पत्र लिखकर ग्राम पंचायत डबलीखुर्द की मेट सुमन कुमारी को ब्लैक लिस्ट करने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं।

सभी जगह नए मेट भी नियोजित करने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं। जिन मेटों को ब्लैक लिस्ट किया गया है वे श्रमिकों की फर्जी हाजिरी लगा रहे थे। ग्रुपवार टास्क भी आबंटित नहीं किए जा रहे थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंफुटबॉल के फैन गांधी ने तीन क्लब बनाए थे, युद्ध भूमि से घायलों को भी निकाला, जानिए बापू से जुड़ीं और भी दिलचस्प बातें - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser