एनएफएसए:गरीबों का गेहूं डकारने वाले 243 में से 190 कर्मचारियों ने जमा नहीं कराई 27 रुपए किलो के हिसाब से राशि, अब 5 दिन का अल्टीमेटम

हनुमानगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

गरीबों का 2 रुपए किलोग्राम वाला गेहूं अवैध रुप से उठाने वाले चिन्हित कर्मचारियों की ओर से 27 रुपए किलो के हिसाब से राशि राजकोष में जमा नहीं कराया जा रहा। ऐसे कर्मचारियों को राशि जमा कराने के लिए 5 दिन का समय दिया गया है नहीं तो संबंधित के खिलाफ नियमानुसार कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

एसडीएम कपिल यादव ने बताया कि खाद्य एवं नागरिक आपूर्ति विभाग की ओर से खाद्य सुरक्षा(एनएफएसए) में शामिल 243 सरकारी कर्मचारियों को चिन्हित कर नोटिस जारी किए थे। इसमें से शहरी क्षेत्र में कुल 74 में से 35 कर्मचारियों ने ही 27 रुपए किलो गेहूं के हिसाब से गेहूं का भुगतान संबंधित मद में करवाया है। वहीं ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के 169 कर्मचारियों में से महज 18 कर्मचारियों ने राशि जमा कराई है।

ऐसे में शेष रहे कर्मचारी जोकि एनएफएसए का लाभ ले रहे हैं जिनको गेहूं रिकवरी के संबंध में नोटिस जारी किया गया था उनको 5 दिन में 27 रुपए प्रतिकिलो गेहूं के हिसाब से राशि का भुगतान संबंधित मद में करने के लिए कहा गया है।

इस अवधि में राशि जमा नहीं कराने पर कार्रवाई होगी। यहां बता दें कि नगरपरिषद और पंचायत समिति क्षेत्र में अवैध तरीके से खाद्य सुरक्षा सूची में शामिल सरकारी कर्मचारियों को चिन्हित कर नोटिस जारी किए गए थे। इन कर्मियों को रिकवरी की राशि जमा कराने को कहा गया था लेकिन 243 में से 190 कर्मियों ने राशि जमा ही नहीं कराई।

