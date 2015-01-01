पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना:जिले में पूर्व विधायक सहित 26 नए पॉजिटिव, कोविड के लिए अधिकृत निजी अस्पताल शुरू नहीं, जिला अस्पताल में बढ़ रही रोगियों की संख्या

हनुमानगढ़3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • हालत ये: अब आइसोलेशन वार्ड छोटा पड़ने लगा, सर्जिकल वार्ड को प्रथम तल पर शिफ्ट करने की हो रही है तैयारी

जिले में कोरोना केस की संख्या बढ़ती जा रही है। इस बीच गुरुवार को आई रिपोर्ट में 26 नए कोरोना पॉजिटिव रोगी मिले। इसमें मोधूनगर रावतसर के रहने वाले 78 वर्षीय पूर्व विधायक भी संक्रमित पाए गए हैं जिनको अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। चिंताजनक बात है कि कोरोना रोगियों की संख्या बढ़ती जा रही है। इसके बावजूद कोविड रोगियों के इलाज के लिए अधिकृत निजी अस्पताल में चिकित्सा सुविधा शुरु नहीं हो पाई है।

पिछले माह जिला प्रशासन की ओर से जंक्शन के एक निजी अस्पताल को कोविड रोगियों के उपचार के लिए अधिकृत किया गया था जिस पर पीएमओ और सीएमएचओ की टीम ने अस्पताल का निरीक्षण कर कलेक्टर के निर्देश पर कोविड रोगियों के उपचार के लिए स्वीकृति दी थी। निजी अस्पताल में सेवाएं शुरु नहीं होने से जिला अस्पताल में रोगियों का दबाव बढ़ रहा है।

हालत यह है कि आइसोलेशन वार्ड छोटा पड़ने लगा है। ऐसे में आइसोलेशन वार्ड के विस्तार के लिए सर्जिकल वार्ड को प्रथम तल पर शिफ्ट करने की तैयारी की जा रही है। ऐसे में सर्दी में कोरोना के केस बढ़ने की आशंका के मद्देनजर समय रहते प्रबंध नहीं किए गए तो हालात विकट हो सकते हैं।

जिला अस्पताल में खांसी-जुकाम, बुखार के रोगियों की संख्या बढ़ी

सर्दी की दस्तक के साथ ही जिला अस्पताल की ओपीडी में खांसी-जुकाम और बुखार के सामान्य रोगियों की संख्या भी बढ़ने लगी है। कोरोना संक्रमण से बचने के लिए लोग जांच कराने को पहुंच रहे हैं। इसका बड़ा कारण है कि निजी अस्पतालों में इस तरह के लक्षणों के रोगियों को डॉक्टर देख नहीं रहे हैं। उनको सरकारी अस्पताल जाने की सलाह दी जा रही है।

टाउन-जंक्शन में 14, संगरिया में 8 नए कोरोना संक्रमित: 17 नवंबर को लिए गए 318 सैंपलों की रिपोर्ट में जंक्शन के वार्ड 12, गली नंबर 18 नई आबादी टाउन, भैरोंसिंह पंवार कॉलोनी, हाउसिंग बोर्ड कॉलोनी, वार्ड 15 जंक्शन, सेक्टर 12, बाबा श्यामसिंह कॉलोनी, सेक्टर 6, गांव भुरानपुरा, बिसरासर, लूणासर, गोरखाना नोहर, वार्ड 5 नोहर में 1-1 नया रोगी मिला। वहीं संगरिया में 8, एचएच एरिया पुलिस कॉलोनी में एक ही परिवार में 4, वार्ड 43 दिनार सिनेमा के पास 2, गांव मोधुनगर रावतसर में पूर्व विधायक की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकर्ज लेकर दुकान लगाई हूं, एक्को ग्राहक नहीं है, पहले इतनी भीड़ होती थी कि दुकान चलाने बाहर से लड़के बुलाने पड़ते थे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें