पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पंचायतीराज चुनाव:कोरोना काल में पहली बार 4 लाख मतदाता करेंगे मतदान इसलिए आज मास्क पहन बूथ पर जाएं, सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग रखें

हनुमानगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • नोहर व भादरा पंस क्षेत्र में सुबह 7:30 बजे शुरू होगा मतदान, 65 जनप्रतिनिधि चुने जाएंगे

कोरोना काल में सबसे बड़ा पंचायतराज चुनाव सोमवार को होगा। नोहर और भादरा पंचायत समिति के 54 सदस्यों व जिला परिषद के 11 डायरेक्टरों के लिए सुबह साढ़े सात बजे से शाम 5 बजे तक मतदान होगा। नोहर व भादरा क्षेत्र में 509 मतदान केंद्र बनाए गए हैं। दोनों क्षेत्रों में 4 लाख 112 वोटर मतदान रूपी यज्ञ में आहूति देकर लोकतंत्र को मजबूत करेंगे।

1 लाख 88 हजार 702 महिला मतदाता अपने मताधिकार का उपयोग करेंगी। जिला प्रशासन की ओर से रविवार को पोलिंग पार्टियों को रवाना किया गया। नोहर पंचायत समिति क्षेत्र के 27 ब्लॉकों में 256 मतदान केंद्र बनाए गए हैं। इस क्षेत्र में जिला परिषद के 6 जोन आते हैं। सभी मतदान केंद्रों पर पंचायत समिति सदस्य व जिला परिषद सदस्य के लिए अलग-अलग दो ईवीएम लगाई जाएंगी। नोहर क्षेत्र में 1 लाख 8 हजार 381 पुरुष

व 96 हजार 56 महिलाएं मतदान करेंगी। भादरा पंचायत समिति क्षेत्र के 27 ब्लॉकों में मतदान के लिए 253 बूथ बनाए गए हैं। 27 पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के साथ 5 जिला परिषद डायरेक्टरों के लिए मतदान होगा। यहां 1 लाख 3 हजार 29 पुरुष व 92 हजार 646 महिलाएं मतदान करेंगी। शांतिपूर्ण एवं निष्पक्ष चुनाव करवाने के लिए पुलिस प्रशासन की ओर से पर्याप्त जाब्ता लगाया गया है।

इन 12 वैकल्पिक फोटोयुक्त दस्तावेजों में से एक दस्तावेज रखना ही होगा साथ

मतदान के दौरान मतदाताओं को अपनी पहचान स्थापित करने के लिए भारत निर्वाचन आयोग द्वारा जारी फोटोयुक्त पहचान पत्र प्रस्तुत करना होगा। फिर भी यदि कोई मतदाता किसी भी कारण से फोटो पहचान पत्र प्रस्तुत करने में असमर्थ रहता है तो मतदान के लिए उसे राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग द्वारा अनुमोदित किए गए 12 वैकल्पिक फोटोयुक्त दस्तावेजों में से कोई एक दस्तावेज प्रस्तुत करना होगा।

इन दस्तावेजों में आधार कार्ड, पासपोर्ट, ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस, आयकर पहचान पत्र, सक्षम अधिकारी द्वारा जारी किए गए फोटोयुक्त छात्र पहचान पत्र, सक्षम अधिकारियों द्वारा जारी फोटोयुक्त शारीरिक विकलांगता प्रमाण पत्र, सार्वजनिक क्षेत्र के बैंक, सहकारी बैंक, डाकघर द्वारा जारी किए गए फोटोयुक्त पासबुक शामिल हैं।

नोहर व भादरा पंचायत समिति क्षेत्र में आते हैं ये 11 जोन: नोहर पंचायत समिति क्षेत्र में जिला परिषद के कुल पांच जोन आते हैं। जोन संख्या 9, 10, 11, 17, 18 व 19 शामिल है। जोन संख्या 19 नोहर व रावतसर पंचायत समिति का कॉमन जोन है। रावतसर पंचायत समिति क्षेत्र में इस जोन का जो हिस्सा शामिल है वहां चुनाव दूसरे चरण में होंगे। भादरा पंचायत समिति क्षेत्र में जिला परिषद के जोन संख्या 12, 13, 14, 15 व 16 के डायरेक्टर पद के लिए चुनाव होंगे। कोरोना पॉजिटिव मतदाता चिकित्सा विभाग द्वारा उपलब्ध करवाई गई पीपीई किट पहनकर सबसे आखिर में मतदान करेंगे। नोहर पंचायत समिति क्षेत्र में 8 कोरोना पॉजिटिव को चिन्हित किया गया है। अगर कोरोना पॉजिटिव मतदान करना चाहेंगे तो चिकित्सा विभाग द्वारा उन्हें जरूरी ऐहतियात व पीपीई किट उपलब्ध करवाई जाएगी।

राजनीतिक मायने: विधायक व पूर्व विधायकों की प्रतिष्ठा दांव पर: पंचायत समिति व जिला परिषद सदस्यों के चुनाव को लेकर नोहर और भादरा के विधायक और पूर्व विधायकों की प्रतिष्ठा दांव पर लगी हुई है। भादरा में माकपा प्रत्याशियों के समर्थन में विधायक बलवान पूनियां, कांग्रेस प्रत्याशियों के लिए पूर्व विधायक डॉ. सुरेश चौधरी, जयदीप डूडी, भाजपा प्रत्याशियों के लिए पूर्व विधायक संजीव बेनीवाल ने गांव-गांव में जनसभाएं की। नोहर में विधायक अमित चाचाण व पूर्व विधायक अभिषेक मटोरिया की प्रतिष्ठा दांव पर हैं। कांग्रेस ने मौजूदा विधायक चाचाण व भाजपा ने पूर्व विधायक मटोरिया की सहमति से ही अधिकांश टिकटें वितरित की। दोनों नेताओं ने प्रचार में खूब दमखम लगाया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें