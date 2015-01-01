पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसे:तीन सड़क हादसों में 4 लोगों की मौत, 4 घायल, ओवरटेक करते फिसली बाइक पीछे से ट्रक ने राैंदा, दाे की माैत

हनुमानगढ़3 घंटे पहले
टाउन और जंक्शन क्षेत्र में अलग-अलग स्थानों पर शुक्रवार रात को हुए सड़क हादसों में दो जनों की मौत हो गई, जबकि चार जने घायल हो गए। घायलों में एक दंपति को निजी अस्पताल, जबकि दो जनों को जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। मृतकों में एक नाैरंगदेसर तो दूसरा जंक्शन की बिजली कॉलोनी का रहने वाला था। मेगा हाइवे पर गांव किशनपुरा मोड से शेरगढ़ के बीच हनुमानगढ़ की तरफ से जा रहे गेहूं लदे ट्रक की टक्कर रेत से लदी ट्रैक्टर-ट्राॅली से हो गई।

इस दुर्घटना में ट्रैक्टर चालक जैलासिंह पुत्र जंगीरसिंह रायसिख निवासी सतीपुरा बिजली कॉलोनी के पीछे जंक्शन एवं ट्रक चालक विनोद कुमार पुत्र प्रभुराम नायक निवासी नाैरंगदेसर की मौत हो गई, जबकि दो अन्य घायल हो गए। घायलों को जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया। हादसे की सूचना पाकर एएसआई शिवनारायण मौके पर पहुंचे और मृतकों के शव मोर्चरी भिजवा दुर्घटनाकारित वाहनों को हटवाकर यातायात बहाल कराया।

वहीं दूसरा हादसा जंक्शन में श्रीगंगानगर फाटक के पास हुआ। यहां पर श्रीकरणपुर से अपनी पत्नी के साथ कार में लौट रहे जंक्शन में विधायक आवास के पास रहने वाले राजू अरोड़ा की कार में पीछे से तेज गति से आ रही कार के चालक ने कार को तेजी व लापरवाही से चलाते हुए टक्कर मार दी। टक्कर इतनी जबरदस्त थी कि कार डिवाइडर पर चढ़ गई। इससे राजू अरोड़ा और उनकी पत्नी घायल हो गए, जिनको निजी अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया। जंक्शन पुलिस एक्सीडेंट के बाद फरार कार सवार लोगों की तलाश कर रही है। इसके लिए सीसीटीवी कैमरों की फुटेज खंगाली जा रही है।

मेगा हाइवे पर तहसील कार्यालय के पास शुक्रवार देर शाम एक बेहद दर्दनाक हादसा हुअा। बाइक सवार दो व्यक्तियों की ट्रक से कुचलने मौत हो गई। घटना शाम करीब 5.50 बजे की है। माैके पर माैजूद लाेगाें ने बताया कि बाइक पर सवार होकर दाे लाेग मेगा हाइवे पर जा रहे थे। तहसील कार्यालय से करीब 100 मीटर की दूरी पर स्थित पेट्रोल पंप के सामने ट्रक इन्हें कुचलता हुआ निकल गया।

दोनों व्यक्तियों की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। ट्रक काे चालक भगा ले गया। मृतकों की पहचान भूपेंद्र उम्र 35 वर्ष निवासी चक 4-केडब्ल्यूएम तहसील रावतसर व भागीरथ उम्र 55 वर्ष निवासी चक 4-केडब्ल्युएम के रूप में हुई। मृतक रिश्ते में चाचा-भतीजा थे।

दुर्घटना के तुरंत बाद पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची व यातायात को डायवर्ट किया। उसके बाद दाेनाें शवाें काे राजकीय चिकित्सालय की मोर्चरी रूम में रखवा दिया। पता लगा है कि बाइक ने आगे चल रहे ट्रक काे ओवरटेक किया था। आगे निकलते ही किसी कारण इनकी बाइक फिसल गई और बिलकुल पीछे चल रहे ट्रक काे राेकने का इसके चालक काे माैका ही नहीं मिला। इस कारण ट्रक दाेनाें के ऊपर से गुजर गया।

